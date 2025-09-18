POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance: Gaylord Palms to Debut Spectacular New Cirque Holiday Show During Christmas at Gaylord Palms Celebration Nov. 14-Jan. 4

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, an Immersive New Musical, Magic and Cirque Holiday Show, Delivers Dazzling Entertainment to Resort's Holiday Celebration

KISSIMMEE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Gaylord Palms Resort is thrilled to unveil a dazzling new addition to its celebrated holiday lineup during its annual Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration.Making its exclusive central Florida debut, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance brings the glitz of Broadway and the wonder of cirque together in an enchanting holiday production and experience for the entire family.

This new cirque holiday spectacle takes center stage at the resort's atrium theatre from Nov. 14, 2025-Jan. 4, 2026, promising guests an unforgettable and immersive experience filled with world-class circus and magic acts, music, and awe-inspiring performances.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, created by acclaimed Broadway director and producer Neil Goldberg, has captivated audiences through award-winning books, toys, animation, television and live entertainment experiences.

"Our mission is to deliver high-quality, high-value family content to audiences around the world," said Goldberg. "Partnering with Gaylord Palms Resort allows us to expand that mission through extraordinary live performances at a destination renowned for holiday programming."

The all-new holiday stage show is based on the popular POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance storybook series and television special, which follows the whimsical journey of three best friends, Pomp, Snow, and Cirqueumstance, as they study music, magic, and circus arts at a secret university before sharing their remarkable talents and heartfelt holiday messages with the world.

The show features an extraordinary cast of 19 performers and distinctive artists from around the globe in more than 50 showstopping costumes, performing breathtaking and gravity-defying circus acts, magic illusions, and unforgettable musical storytelling performances.

Audiences will experience an immersive theatrical LED environment where POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance animation interacts with the live show, seamlessly blending real and visual worlds into an action packed interactive and high-flying adventure.

"We're thrilled to introduce the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance immersive show to our guests as part of Christmas at Gaylord Palms, alongside ICE! and our beloved holiday attractions," said Ross Barker, general manager of Gaylord Palms Resort. "This addition allows us to continue delivering unforgettable and immersive holiday experiences for guests of all ages."

To purchase POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance tickets, visit CirqueAtGaylordPalms.com .

Christmas at Gaylord Palms runs from Nov. 14, 2025-Jan. 7, 2026. For more information or to reserve an overnight stay, visit ChristmasatGaylordPalms.com .

About POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance is a unique children's, family, and lifestyle brand that has emerged as a global phenomenon with its whimsical storytelling and spectacular live experiences. What began as a beloved children's book series has grown into a vibrant franchise featuring theatrical productions, television specials, animated content, toys, apparel, and immersive retail experiences. Praised by SiriusXM as "an amazing body of work for children and families" and described by South Florida reporter as "right up there with all the other holiday classics but with a magical twist," PSC continues to enchant audiences of all ages. The brand's colorful characters and dazzling performances have partnered with Crayola Experience and U.S. Armed Forces bringing holiday magic to families everywhere and have been featured on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, and media outlets worldwide. To learn more, visit www.PompSnowAndCirqueumstance.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @PompSnowCirque.

About Gaylord Palms Resort

Gaylord Palms Resort features 1,718 guest rooms and more than 500,000 square feet of meeting space. Guests can explore the resort's 4.5-acre garden atrium with its winding waterways, waterfalls, plants and Florida wildlife. Other resort features include gourmet dining, a full-service spa, the 3-acre Cypress Springs Water Park and a host of special events during the year. The resort is located within minutes of the area's world-famous theme parks and attractions.

Contact:

Stacey Keller

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

Stacey@PompSnowCirque.com

SOURCE: POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/gaylord-palms-to-debut-spectacular-new-cirque-holiday-show-during-1074906