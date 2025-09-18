Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
18.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
ORIGYN Foundation: ORIGYN Becomes Official Sponsor of Hockey Club La Chaux-De-Fonds

ORIGYN Foundation, the Swiss-based digital certification protocol for real-world assets, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Hockey Club La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC), one of Switzerland's most respected hockey teams with deep roots in the heart of the Neuchâtel region.

NEUCHÂTEL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / ORIGYN Foundation, the Swiss-based digital certification protocol for real-world assets, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of Hockey Club La Chaux-de-Fonds (HCC), one of Switzerland's most respected hockey teams with deep roots in the heart of the Neuchâtel region.

This collaboration marks a significant moment for ORIGYN, symbolizing its commitment not just to cutting-edge technology and innovation, but also to community, tradition, and regional pride.

"We're thrilled to support HCC, a team that embodies excellence, resilience, and local spirit," said Karolina Glusek, President of ORIGYN Foundation. "As a protocol rooted in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the same city that houses our partners Metalor and Gil Sertissage, it's a natural partnership that aligns our technological mission with cultural legacy."

Bridging Heritage and Innovation

La Chaux-de-Fonds is known globally for its heritage in watchmaking, luxury goods, and precious metals. It's also home to Metalor, a key ORIGYN partner in gold certification, and Gil Sertissage, a trusted collaborator for diamond authentication.

ORIGYN's sponsorship of HCC represents a deeper connection to this rich ecosystem, supporting not just economic and technological development, but also local identity and sport.

A Visible Partnership

As part of the sponsorship, the ORIGYN logo will be featured on the back of HCC players' helmets, making it a proud emblem both on and off the ice. This marks the beginning of a longer-term collaboration between the two organizations aimed at fostering excellence, trust, and visibility, both in sport and digital innovation.

Contact Information

Karolina Glusek
President of ORIGYN Foundation
tom@origyn.ch

SOURCE: ORIGYN Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/origyn-becomes-official-sponsor-of-hockey-club-la-chaux-de-fonds-hcc-1075031

