Proactive Worldwide to Co-Host GRIT Chicago 2025: Where Strategic Intelligence Fuels Change

Fortune 1000 leaders unite in Chicago to share unfiltered strategies for growth and resilience.

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Proactive Worldwide, a global leader in competitive and market intelligence, is proud to announce its role as one of the hosts of GRIT Chicago 2025, taking place September 22-24 at The Dalcy in Chicago's vibrant Fulton Market District.

GRIT Chicago 2025



GRIT-short for Growth, Risk, Impact, and Transformation-is a groundbreaking event designed to move beyond theory and showcase real-world stories from leaders who have successfully navigated today's most pressing business challenges.

Attendees will experience:

Storyteller-Only Format : Executives from Deloitte, Ericsson, GE Healthcare, Medical College of Wisconsin, Fidelity Life, and more share candid, unvarnished insights from the front lines.

Zero Selling, 100% Learning : A vendor-free environment fostering peer-to-peer collaboration.

Strategic Intelligence in Action : Practical frameworks, case studies, and discussions on how intelligence fuels growth, risk management, and transformation.

Vision 2030 Fireside: A closing conversation with industry leaders, including Proactive Worldwide President David Kalinowski, on the future of strategic intelligence.

Highlights include an architectural boat tour of downtown Chicago, rooftop networking experiences, and roundtable sessions designed for candid peer-to-peer exchanges.

"GRIT Chicago 2025 is about real stories, real lessons, and real connections," said David Kalinowski, President of Proactive Worldwide. "We've curated an experience where intelligence leaders can learn from each other, challenge assumptions, and walk away with strategies that drive impact."

For more information and to register, visit: www.eventcreate.com/e/grit-chicago2025.

About Proactive Worldwide

Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is a global specialty market research company focused on competitive analysis. We enable leading organizations worldwide to identify vulnerabilities, forecast market trends, and strategically navigate growth. Our approach is comprehensive - analyzing competitors, suppliers, customers, and regulatory landscapes through primary and secondary intelligence gathering. With a 30-year track record of success, PWW's custom methodology, skilled research and analysis teams, and in-house industry experts converge to deliver impactful insights that reveal hidden opportunities and critical challenges. Learn more at https://www.proactiveworldwide.com.

