Edtech Leader Wooclap and Leading Universities Co-Design 5 AI Teaching Agents

Unlike generic chatbots, Wooclap's new AI agents were co-designed with professors from NC State, University of Ottawa, NTU, Sciences Po, and more, to help them save time and spark richer student interaction.

BRUSSELS, BE / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / In an era where most AI tools for education are built in isolation, Wooclap has taken a different path: co-designing with educators themselves.

New Wooclap AI Agent: The Answer Organizer

The Answer Organizer automatically groups learner answers by theme, giving you a clear overview of learner thinking and spotting dominant ideas.

The interactive learning platform, trusted by 50 million learners worldwide, today unveiled five AI-powered teaching agents developed in collaboration with instructors from North Carolina State University, the University of Ottawa, Nanyang Technological University, the Complutense University of Madrid, Sciences Po Paris, and more.

The result: practical AI assistants that automate time-consuming tasks while enhancing student engagement. Integrated into existing Wooclap question types-Open Questions, Brainstorming, Multiple Choice, and Label an Image-they fit seamlessly into teachers' current workflows.

The five agents at a glance:

The Learning Consolidator - builds personalized follow-up questions from multiple-choice answers, reinforcing knowledge and sparking deeper discussion.

The Idea Generator - proposes fresh inputs during brainstorming to keep creativity flowing and help students face the "blank page."

The Summarizer - instantly synthesizes student contributions, highlighting key messages for further discussion.

The Image Labeler - turns static diagrams into interactive recall exercises by automatically generating markers and labels.

The Answer Organizer - makes sense of hundreds of open responses by clustering them into clear themes.

In co-design workshops, educators asked for ways to spend less time preparing questions or processing answers. These agents were built to do just that-giving professors more time to engage directly with their students.

"These AI agents open up debates and encourage discussions we didn't always have time for before. They give students more chances to engage and go deeper into the material," said Carlos Scholar, Biology researcher and educational innovator at North Carolina State University.

Wooclap embeds its long-standing commitment to security and privacy in every AI development, with protections certified by ISO 27001 and the highest standard of data privacy. AI model training is disabled, data processes are rigorously verified, and educators retain the ability to switch features on or off.

This launch comes as Wooclap celebrates its 10th anniversary and builds on the company's recent $29 million funding round, marking a new chapter in its mission to make learning more engaging worldwide.

Educators can explore the new AI agents by registering for the October 2nd launch webinar.

About Wooclap: Wooclap is an EdTech platform that turns any class or training session into an interactive and engaging experience. Wooclap's mission is to make learning more effective by placing the learner at the center of the process. Based on cognitive science, the platform offers dozens of interactive activities (multiple-choice questions, polls, word clouds, brainstorms, image annotations, etc.) that help capture learners' attention, measure their understanding in real time, and strengthen skill acquisition.

Intuitive and powerful, Wooclap integrates seamlessly with existing tools (LMS, PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams, etc.) and is now used by tens of millions of teachers, trainers, students, and professionals.

Learn more: www.wooclap.com

SOURCE: Wooclap

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/edtech-leader-wooclap-and-leading-universities-co-design-5-ai-teaching-agents-1075308