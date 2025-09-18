Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Northeastern University Expands Partnership With iFOLIO to Power Global Donor Stewardship

From paper to digital: 1 Million immersive donor reports powered by iFOLIO.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Northeastern University, home to one of the fastest-growing alumni networks in higher education, expanded its partnership with iFOLIO to digitally transform donor stewardship at scale across all 13 global campuses. This initiative delivers immersive digital content to deepen donor relationships and elevate engagement worldwide.

iFOLIO x Northeastern University

iFOLIO x Northeastern University

"As donor expectations evolve, stewardship is no longer about static PDFs or paper mailings that may never be opened," said Jean Marie Richardson, CEO of iFOLIO. "Today's donors expect curated, personalized experiences with engaging digital content they can access instantly. iFOLIO not only delivers that elevated experience, but also provides real-time insight into when communications are delivered, opened, and acted on. Northeastern is pioneering this new model across its global network, setting a higher standard for philanthropy and donor engagement in higher education."

iFOLIO's Impact in Higher Education includes supporting more than $4 billion in philanthropic contributions across 23 universities.

Through iFOLIO, Northeastern has already transformed donor communications from static documents into dynamic, personalized reports featuring videos, animations, flipping panes about impact, links to more stories, and real-time analytics. This approach has not only streamlined operations but also provided measurable insights to guide future donor strategy.

This Northeastern initiative powers:

  • 1 million+ digital communications annually, including endowment reports, impact reports, annual reports, dean's reports, and more

  • Custom CRM integration to automate data flows and unlock actionable insights.

  • Scaling personalized stewardship across 13 global campuses with interactive digital storytelling.

With this expansion, Northeastern reinforces its role as a leader in higher education innovation - demonstrating how technology can be harnessed to scale stewardship, personalize donor touch points, and strengthen relationships worldwide.

About iFOLIO
iFOLIO Marketing Cloud is the most robust enterprise platform for digital marketing, productivity, and innovation. Trusted by over 5,000 clients, powering over 3 million pages and sites, and viewed in all 50 U.S. states and 120 countries, iFOLIO enables organizations to deliver immersive content and real-time engagement insights for growth. SOC 2 certified and based in Atlanta, Georgia, iFOLIO provides an all-in-one digital marketing solution with collaborative design tools, automation, and patented data intelligence.
For more information, visit: www.ifoliocloud.com

Contact Information

Rachel Carlson
Marketing & Design Manager
rachel.carlson@ifoliocloud.com
470-223-4818

.

SOURCE: iFOLIO



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/northeastern-university-expands-partnership-with-ifolio-to-power-1075379

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
