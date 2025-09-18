Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Patricia Tiller, a highly regarded global projects lawyer, has joined the Dubai office as a partner in the firm's global energy practice. Tiller's focus on LNG (liquefied natural gas) project development brings additional depth to Bracewell's offering in one of the world's most dynamic energy markets. Tiller joins the firm from Hunton Andrews Kurth, where she was managing partner of the Dubai office.

"We are excited to welcome Patricia to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Her extensive leadership in LNG, conventional energy and renewable projects in the Middle East and Africa complements our global energy platform and further enhances the value we deliver to clients worldwide."

Tiller advises governments, sponsors, developers and international contractors throughout the entire lifecycle of energy and infrastructure projects, spanning both conventional and renewable energy sectors. She has played a pivotal role in shaping liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects across six continents, providing comprehensive guidance on structuring and negotiating LNG sale and purchase agreements, LNG time charter parties and terminal use agreements for LNG import and export.

Tiller's practice also includes initiatives to support the conventional energy sector's transition to carbon-neutral production, with a particular focus on natural gas as a crucial transition fuel. Her expertise includes the development of regulatory frameworks for the distribution and sale of energy products.

"Patricia's deep knowledge of LNG markets and her proven ability to deliver sophisticated, multi-jurisdictional projects will be a tremendous advantage for our clients," said Darren Spalding, co-chair of Bracewell's global oil and gas practice. "She has an extensive understanding of global energy markets, enabling her to address the dynamics of international energy trade, supply security and cross-border project development."

"Patricia's unmatched experience strengthens our position as a go-to firm for energy and infrastructure work across the Middle East and Africa," said Christopher R. Williams, managing partner of Bracewell's Dubai office. "Her addition enhances our ability to deliver innovative solutions on the region's most significant and groundbreaking projects."

Bracewell is recognized as one of the world's leading energy law firms, with extensive experience advising stakeholders across the energy value chain. The firm has guided clients on landmark LNG import and export projects across the globe, including the construction and operation of LNG liquefaction and re-gasification terminals in the United States, Australia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

"Clients today face increasingly complex challenges in developing energy projects across multiple jurisdictions," said Tiller. "Bracewell's deep sector knowledge and global platform provide the ideal foundation to help clients achieve their objectives, particularly in LNG and the broader oil and gas sector. I look forward to working with my new colleagues in providing the practical and innovative solutions that clients need in this fast-changing market."

Tiller is co-chair of the Association of International Energy Negotiators (AIEN) LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement Model Contract Committee. She holds an LL.B., with honours, from the University of Western Australia. She is a legal consultant in Dubai and is a Solicitor in England and Wales, Western Australia and New South Wales.





