NanoXplore Inc.: NanoXplore Announces Supply Contract with Chevron Phillips Chemical

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a significant supply agreement with Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem). This multi-year supply contract is to provide Tribograf, a proprietary carbon product produced in NanoXplore's graphene production facility in Montreal, Canada.

Drilling Specialties, a division of CPChem, alongside NanoXplore, developed and tested formulations based on Tribograf for use as a lubricant in oil and gas drilling fluids. This lubricant is trademarked as NanoSlide and is currently commercial, with very successful customer feedback and production orders underway.

Tribograf enables superior lubrication properties, as expected from high-aspect ratio graphene, and unlike typical graphene products, it doesn't cause flow restriction. For example, NanoSlide has been used in some of the most challenging geological formations like tight oil reservoirs, low permeability, low porosity and on extended reach laterals resulting in a lower coefficient of friction and shorter drilling time.

This agreement underscores CPChem's commitment to delivering innovative and cost-efficient solutions to its customers.

Starting in October, NanoXplore will supply Tribograf to CPChem under a new long-term agreement. This marks an important step in expanding the commercial use of Tribograf and reinforces NanoXplore's vision to be a leading supplier.

"This agreement reflects our shared focus on driving innovation and enhancing product efficiency," said Jay Bickett, senior vice president, polymers & specialties, at CPChem. "We look forward to creating meaningful value for customers through this collaboration."

"After years of collaborative work, we are proud to achieve this significant milestone for NanoXplore. This contract reflects our belief that advanced carbon materials can deliver impactful value across various industrial applications," says Rocco Marinaccio chief operating officer at NanoXplore.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

About Chevron Phillips Chemical

"Chevron Phillips Chemical" includes Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the world's top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, polyethylene piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, Chevron Phillips Chemical and its affiliates own nearly $20 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research facilities in five countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is owned equally by Chevron U.S.A., Inc. and Phillips 66 Company, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit www.cpchem.com and follow us on social media: @chevronphillips.

"Chevron Phillips Chemical" or "CPChem" may refer to one or more Chevron Phillips Chemical's subsidiaries or affiliates or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

