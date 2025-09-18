Commemorating one Quarter-Century of Milestones and Preparing for the Next

SS8 Networks ("SS8"), a global leader in lawful interception, location and data intelligence, as well as monitoring center platforms, proudly announces its 25th anniversary, celebrating a continuing legacy of technological innovation and commitment to public safety. Since its founding, SS8 has been at the forefront of enabling law enforcement, intelligence agencies, first responders, and communication service providers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance investigations, emergency response, and regulatory compliance.

Over the past quarter-century, SS8 has evolved to meet the demands of an increasingly complex digital intelligence landscape. From advancing lawful interception to delivering high-accuracy location intelligence with data fusion, the company has remained a trusted partner to governments and enterprises worldwide, helping them effectively combat organized crime, illegal firearms, and human and drug trafficking; secure borders; and more.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to our team's dedication and the trust that our customers' place in SS8," said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. "As we look ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation in lawful, location and data intelligence, ensuring that there are tools for complete end-to-end capability to protect communities in an ever-changing digital world."

SS8 has spent 25 years building a powerful end-to-end intelligence suite, that includes:

Xcipio mediation platform, which includes encrypted metadata extraction.

Intellego XT for data fusion and monitoring, with purpose-built modules like iDossier, link analysis, and MetaHub that further strengthen its capabilities in criminal network mapping and pattern of life analysis.

LocationWise and ArcData location-based solutions offering precise device location intelligence.

Discovery is a newly introduced subscription-based solution that allows law enforcement agencies to harness powerful data analytics in the cloud, when and as they need it for criminal investigations.

In addition, SS8 offers encrypted metadata extraction, precise location tracking, and a cloud-native, Kubernetes-based architecture built for scale and self-healing.

