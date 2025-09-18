Real Chemistry, a leader in AI-driven insights and marketing communications exclusively for the healthcare sector, announces Meenakshi Yadav as Chief AI Products and Solutions Officer, marking a strategic leap in its AI journey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918550560/en/

Meenakshi Yadav, Chief Al Products and Solutions Officer, Real Chemistry

Yadav's extensive experience in AI includes pivotal roles at Genentech, where she drove the creation of AI solutions across the leading biotechnology firm, and at Amazon, where she led product strategy for Alexa Smart Home. Yadav also spent more than a decade at Publicis Sapient, equipping her with a deep understanding of the agency environment along with a client-centric approach to product development.

"AI is reshaping healthcare, from drug discovery to patient and customer engagement," said Shankar Narayanan, CEO of Real Chemistry. "Meenakshi's leadership, with her blend of client understanding and product strategy expertise, will be crucial to accelerating our AI capabilities to deliver even greater value and transformative innovation to our clients and the patients they serve."

Real Chemistry has been a pioneer in AI, launching its AI Ideas strategy ahead of the public release of ChatGPT. Through its RCIS Workspace, Real Chemistry's proprietary, privacy-safe version of ChatGPT, the company has democratized access to AI and cultivated a strong culture of innovation, with more than 5,000 AI assistants developed by employees to date. In addition, the company's Analytics and Insights team develops client-ready solutions such as the recently announced HealthGEO, an AI search solution purpose-built for life sciences communicators and marketers, helping teams monitor, manage, and shape how AI search frames their science, story, and reputation.

As AI development now transitions from early experimentation to more mature implementations, Real Chemistry is focused on building scalable solutions and products that meet clients' evolving needs. Yadav will lead these efforts, collaborating with leaders across Real Chemistry to refine and create new Real Chemistry AI offerings.

"Real Chemistry's AI legacy and the real-world adoption that is happening in every corner of the agency is impressive," said Yadav. "I'm blown away by the creativity, energy and interest in AI, and am excited to harness that richness to create and build great new products for our clients."

About Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry is a trusted partner to the world's most successful life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, we help the healthcare industry better understand, reach, and engage patients and professionals using bold ideas to create human-centric healthcare experiences. Anchored by our culture of innovation and boundless creativity, our 2,000+ experts across the life sciences, marketing communications and technology enable modern medical therapies and those they were designed to help, meet and exceed their potential. Learn more at www.realchemistry.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250918550560/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Please email our team at media@realchemistry.com.