The English football club signs multi-year extension with SeatGeek to build on enhanced fan experience and continued business growth

SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced the extension of its partnership with Premier League club Leeds United, building on a three-year collaboration.

"SeatGeek's platform enables us to meet the evolving expectations of our supporters while delivering an intuitive and efficient ticket-purchasing experience," said Katie Connor, Head of Ticketing and Matchday Operations at Leeds United. "With this extension, we will continue to work hard on this self-serve approach for our supporters, making transactions as simple as possible, helping to ensure a world-class matchday experience for all."

Supporters will continue to benefit from SeatGeek's fully native end-to-end platform, purpose-built to unify every aspect of the event journey and deliver the performance required for the exceptional demand of Premier League fixtures all while helping to create memorable fan experiences.

"Leeds United has been a phenomenal partner not only are they one of the most iconic clubs in sports, but also a leader in adopting forward-thinking ticketing technology," said Jordan Hitchen, Director, EMEA at SeatGeek. "As we evolve our product offering, Leeds United will continue to set the benchmark for ticketing experiences for their fans from their very first interaction through to the matchday. As they return to the Premier League this season, we'll continue to set the standard for unforgettable supporter experiences, delivering unparalleled engagement."

With partnerships spanning the Premier League and EFL including Liverpool, Manchester City, and now a multi-year extension with Leeds United SeatGeek continues to be the ticketing partner of choice for forward-thinking English clubs.

ABOUT LEEDS UNITED

Leeds United Football Club is an English Professional Football Club based in the city of Leeds, West Yorkshire. The club was formed in 1919 and plays at the 37,792 capacity Elland Road stadium. Leeds play in the English Premier League (EPL) after their promotion during season 2019-20. They have won 3 English league titles, 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup and 2 Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek was founded in 2009 when three live event fans had the crazy idea that modern technology could improve the live event-going experience for everyone-fans, teams and artists. Today, SeatGeek offers a trusted marketplace for fans to easily buy and sell tickets to the events they love and provides primary box office technology for some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment globally.

