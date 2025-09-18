Agents elevate customer engagement with Vonage AI-powered Contact Center as a Service solutions; integrations with leading Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems to boost agent productivity.

Vonage, a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). Named a Niche Player, Vonage believes this recognition highlights how the company helps companies increase agent productivity and deliver more personalized customer experiences with its innovative AI-powered technologies.

Vonage's CCaaS solution, Vonage Contact Center (VCC), provides businesses of all sizes with a unified platform to deliver a superior customer experience, with particular strengths in small- and mid-market deployments. Its AI-powered tools together with its integrations with leading CRM systems, means VCC simplifies workflows and enhances customer experiences. VCC provides deep, native integration with Salesforce, and also seamlessly integrates with ServiceNow, and many other CRM systems.

Reggie Scales, President and Head of Applications at Vonage, commented on the recognition: "We believe being named in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CCaaS is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering solutions that make a real difference to enterprises around the world. We're focused on improving the self-service experience for end users and empowering agents with intuitive, AI-powered tools that work right alongside them. Our unified contact center and communications platform work seamlessly with the CRM and productivity systems enterprises use, such as Salesforce and ServiceNow and more, making it simple to boost agent productivity, streamline support operations, and build customer loyalty."

VCC Intelligent Workspace brings these benefits together in a configurable, single-pane-of-glass. Teams benefit from a simple administrative interface and AI functionalities designed to increase agent productivity with features like Customer 360 and Agent Assist.

Furthermore, Vonage offers Vonage Fusion, a combination of VCC and its Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution, to enable agents to collaborate with back-office experts and resolve customer issues faster.

