Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

All Here SA: From Geneva to Tokyo: World Meditation League Launches Quantified Meditation Challenge

GENEVA, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the landmark Geneva Meditation Challenge in June, the World Meditation League (WML), in partnership with All Here, the Switzerland-based pioneer of Quantified Meditation - announces the next chapter: the Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge, set to take place on 2 October 2025 at Tokyo's iconic Happo-en Gardens.

Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge organized by the World Meditation League and All Here, following the landmark Geneva Meditation Challenge

A New Era of Quantified Meditation
At the heart of the Challenge is the QM3 format (Quantified Meditation 3) - a pioneering method that scientifically identifies the precise peak of meditation performance. Using advanced brain imaging and EEG-driven Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology, QM3 captures the deepest three minutes of inner silence, bridging neuroscience with centuries of contemplative tradition.

Tokyo Challenge: Meditation Takes the Global Stage
Following Geneva's success, the Tokyo Challenge will showcase world-class meditators performing live, accompanied by real-time scientific analysis for the audience. The event seeks to redefine meditation as a high-performance discipline, a potential "sport of the mind", and lay the foundation for its recognition as a professional field.

Attendance is limited. For inquiries, please contact media@allhere.org.

About All Here
All Here is a Geneva-based, meditation-centric organization built on three foundational pillars: Science, Technology and Meditation Practice. Through collaboration with leading neuroscientists, high-level practitioners, and world-class institutions, All Here is pioneering the scientific research and quantification of the Concentration & Mindfulness Index, Meditation Depth, and the Silent Mind Index using Quantified Meditation and advanced brain imaging technology. Its long-term vision is to create "meditation cities" where contemplative practice is seamlessly integrated into daily life. For more information, visit
www.allhere.org.

About the World Meditation League
The World Meditation League (WML) was created with the purpose of identifying impactful meditation practices using quantifiable tools to develop scientifically established benchmarks. WML seeks to popularize meditation to support the regeneration of self-capital in a society increasingly disoriented and disturbed by the distraction economy. This work is supported by collaborations among expert meditators and leading research institutions including the University of Geneva, Foundation Campus Biotech Geneva, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, SVYASA University Bengaluru, ANT Neuro Berlin, and Tokyo's Collective Intelligence Research Lab at the University of Tokyo. For more information, visit
www.wml.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775367/All_Here_SA_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775366/All_Here_SA_Logo.jpg

All Here SA Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-geneva-to-tokyo-world-meditation-league-launches-quantified-meditation-challenge-302559220.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.