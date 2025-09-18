All Here SA: From Geneva to Tokyo: World Meditation League Launches Quantified Meditation Challenge

GENEVA, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the landmark Geneva Meditation Challenge in June, the World Meditation League (WML), in partnership with All Here, the Switzerland-based pioneer of Quantified Meditation - announces the next chapter: the Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge, set to take place on 2 October 2025 at Tokyo's iconic Happo-en Gardens.

A New Era of Quantified Meditation

At the heart of the Challenge is the QM3 format (Quantified Meditation 3) - a pioneering method that scientifically identifies the precise peak of meditation performance. Using advanced brain imaging and EEG-driven Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology, QM3 captures the deepest three minutes of inner silence, bridging neuroscience with centuries of contemplative tradition.

Tokyo Challenge: Meditation Takes the Global Stage

Following Geneva's success, the Tokyo Challenge will showcase world-class meditators performing live, accompanied by real-time scientific analysis for the audience. The event seeks to redefine meditation as a high-performance discipline, a potential "sport of the mind", and lay the foundation for its recognition as a professional field.

About All Here

All Here is a Geneva-based, meditation-centric organization built on three foundational pillars: Science, Technology and Meditation Practice. Through collaboration with leading neuroscientists, high-level practitioners, and world-class institutions, All Here is pioneering the scientific research and quantification of the Concentration & Mindfulness Index, Meditation Depth, and the Silent Mind Index using Quantified Meditation and advanced brain imaging technology. Its long-term vision is to create "meditation cities" where contemplative practice is seamlessly integrated into daily life. For more information, visit

About the World Meditation League

The World Meditation League (WML) was created with the purpose of identifying impactful meditation practices using quantifiable tools to develop scientifically established benchmarks. WML seeks to popularize meditation to support the regeneration of self-capital in a society increasingly disoriented and disturbed by the distraction economy. This work is supported by collaborations among expert meditators and leading research institutions including the University of Geneva, Foundation Campus Biotech Geneva, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, SVYASA University Bengaluru, ANT Neuro Berlin, and Tokyo's Collective Intelligence Research Lab at the University of Tokyo. For more information, visit

