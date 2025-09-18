EYGS LLP: EY announces alliance with Boomi to offer broad integrated solutions and AI-powered transformation

Alliance to help clients access innovative and market-leading cloud-based services and solutions

Leverages Boomi's intelligent integration and automation capabilities to accelerate transformation

Seamless system connectivity and efficient data management will help enhance business agility and operational excellence

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to help clients enhance their efficiency, agility and data integrity through integrated and innovative services and solutions.

The EY-Boomi Alliance leverages Boomi's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and comprehensive Boomi Enterprise Platform and automates and streamlines critical processes, helping clients achieve faster business outcomes. The Alliance offers clients the opportunity to smoothly connect systems, manage data flows and orchestrate AI through a single solution, thus helping to enhance the efficiency of their operations. Furthermore, the Alliance allows clients to benefit in areas such as data integration and management, enterprise resource planning implementation, tax and finance transformation, supply chain optimization, customer experience enhancement, risk management and more.

Damien Haygood, EY-Boomi Alliance Leader at EY US, says:

"This Alliance helps EY teams to leverage Boomi's advanced technology in EY solutions and jointly develop new offerings. EY clients can expect smooth integration, enhanced data management, improved business agility and accelerated digital transformation. EY US is committed to providing clients with direct access to resources and the latest technological updates to support those who utilize Boomi as their preferred integration platform. The combination of EY consulting experience and Boomi's technological solutions creates a compelling value proposition that sets EY US apart in the marketplace."

Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi, says:

"The alliance between Boomi and EY US represents a significant step forward in delivering AI-powered solutions that address the complexities of application programming interfaces management, integration, automation and data management. As part of the collaboration, we are excited to leverage Boomi Agentstudio, which not only enhances integration and automation capabilities but also incorporates robust governance features essential for addressing data security risks associated with the proliferation of AI Agents and Shadow IT. By helping clients manage and govern their AI implementations effectively, we empower them to harness the full potential of AI while maintaining compliance and security across their digital landscape."

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Boomi

Boomi, the leader in AI-driven automation, enables organizations worldwide to connect everything, automate processes, and accelerate outcomes. The Boomi Enterprise Platform - including Boomi Agentstudio - unifies integration and automation along with data, API, and AI agent management, in a single, comprehensive solution. Trusted by over 25,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi is driving agentic transformation - helping enterprises of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.com.

