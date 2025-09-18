Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 15:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GROVER REIGNITES FOR GROWTH ON STRONG FINANCIAL FOOTING

  • Reacceleration backed by clear commercial trajectory
  • New leadership team to spearhead post-refinancing phase

BERLIN, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover, a leading provider of technology rentals, has successfully completed its comprehensive refinancing that strengthens its balance sheet through an extension of its facility and new equity. The strengthened financial base positions the company for a reacceleration of growth and enhances the strategic focus on operational excellence.

Grover Logo

The transaction reflects the stakeholders' confidence in the company's long-term growth potential and ensures that Grover has all the resources required to support its strategic plan and capture future opportunities.

Alongside the refinancing, a significant focus on operational delivery has driven a successful first six months of trading this year. Grover is on track to achieve its full year financial ambitions, providing a strong platform for future growth and value generation.

In tandem, the company has appointed a new leadership team which will be announced in the coming weeks, bringing fresh vision and deep industry expertise to guide the next chapter of the Grover story.

Website: www.grover.com

About Grover
Founded in 2015, Grover enables consumers and businesses across Europe to rent tech products - from smartphones and laptops to wearables - offering access to over 1000 unique products through flexible and financially convenient rental terms. A pioneer of the circular economy, it refurbishes and recirculates devices to eliminate e-waste.

Press queries
Titus Kroder
SCRIPT Consult, Munich
+49 89 242 1041 42
t.kroder@script-consult.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776291/Grover_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grover-reignites-for-growth-on-strong-financial-footing-302560409.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.