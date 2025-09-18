Reacceleration backed by clear commercial trajectory

New leadership team to spearhead post-refinancing phase

BERLIN, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover, a leading provider of technology rentals, has successfully completed its comprehensive refinancing that strengthens its balance sheet through an extension of its facility and new equity. The strengthened financial base positions the company for a reacceleration of growth and enhances the strategic focus on operational excellence.

The transaction reflects the stakeholders' confidence in the company's long-term growth potential and ensures that Grover has all the resources required to support its strategic plan and capture future opportunities.

Alongside the refinancing, a significant focus on operational delivery has driven a successful first six months of trading this year. Grover is on track to achieve its full year financial ambitions, providing a strong platform for future growth and value generation.

In tandem, the company has appointed a new leadership team which will be announced in the coming weeks, bringing fresh vision and deep industry expertise to guide the next chapter of the Grover story.

Website: www.grover.com

About Grover

Founded in 2015, Grover enables consumers and businesses across Europe to rent tech products - from smartphones and laptops to wearables - offering access to over 1000 unique products through flexible and financially convenient rental terms. A pioneer of the circular economy, it refurbishes and recirculates devices to eliminate e-waste.

Press queries

Titus Kroder

SCRIPT Consult, Munich

+49 89 242 1041 42

t.kroder@script-consult.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776291/Grover_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grover-reignites-for-growth-on-strong-financial-footing-302560409.html