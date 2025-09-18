Natura announces agreement to sell Avon International and reinforces focus on Latin America

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Natura announced it entered into a binding agreement to sell the Avon International business in Europe, Africa and Asia to Regent. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Avon Russia is not included in this agreement and remains classified as "held for sale".

The sale of Avon International does not affect the company's operations in Latin America, which remain at the core of Natura's strategic priorities. The intellectual property rights and the management of the Avon brand in Latin America remain under Natura's control.

By selling these assets, the company moves towards the completion of its corporate simplification cycle, initiated in 2022. "This agreement represents the final steps of the simplification journey initiated three years ago focused on the growth of our operations in Latin America. Avon International has already been implementing a robust transformation agenda, and we believe this journey will be strengthened, resuming sustainable growth of this iconic brand that has transformed the global beauty market over the past 139 years" stated Fábio Barbosa, Chairman of Natura's Board of Directors.

"There are very few companies that have touched as many lives as Avon. Since its founding in 1886, Avon has built a global community and reshaped how beauty connects with people everywhere. The Avon Lady was the original influencer, pioneering social commerce long before the world had a name for it. We are honored to support the millions of Avon representatives as we carry forward the heritage of this legendary brand," said Michael Reinstein, Chairman of Regent.

"The operational integration of Avon and Natura in Latin America, which will be fully completed by the end of this year, has already been delivering - and will continue to generate - significant efficiency gains. The ongoing work to reposition the Avon brand and to redefine its innovation portfolio gives us confidence that this brand will resume its growth in the region and help strengthen Natura's leadership in the Latin American markets" declared João Paulo Ferreira, CEO of Natura.

On September 15th, the company announced the sale of Avon's assets in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic (Avon CARD) to Grupo PDC.

About Natura

Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational and the leading beauty and personal care company in Latin America. It has been ranked as Brazil's most reputable company and the top performer in ESG by the Merco ranking for 11 consecutive years. For over 25 years, through partnerships with extractive communities in the Amazon, Natura has pioneered the cosmetic use of bioactives from Brazil's socio-biodiversity. Today, this work benefits thousands of families and helps conserve 2.2 million hectares of forest.

In 2014, Natura became the first publicly traded company to receive B Corp certification from B Lab, an organization that globally recognizes businesses that combine profitability with positive social and environmental impact. Natura's products are available through its network of over 3 million consultants in Latin America, as well as via e-commerce, the Natura app, and more than 1,000 retail stores.

For more information, please visit ri.natura.com.br .

About Regent

Regent is a global holding company with investments across the consumer, technology, media, automotive and industrial sectors. Recently announced acquisitions include OESL from Continental AG and Petit Bateau from Groupe Rocher.

Regent's portfolio includes Bally, DIM Paris, Escada, Sassoon and Playtex alongside media and technology businesses like TechCrunch, Foundry, CrossKnowledge and Boundless Learning. Regent is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

For more information, please visit www.regentco.com .

