Genesis Accel Launches Inaugural Innovation Summit in Italy

First-of-its-kind event brings together US and Italian business leaders, first-time and serial entrepreneurs, and leaders in capital markets and government

MIRAMAR, Fla. and PESCARA, Italy, Sept. 18, 2025today announced the inaugural Genesis Accel Innovation Summit. Held this year in Pescara, Italy on October 2, this all-day event will bring together experienced business leaders, first-time and serial entrepreneurs, and leaders in capital markets and government to educate, collaborate, and network. The event welcomes sponsors including N-able, CIPS Informatica, S3 Consulting, ZeroTouch, AptusPAR, and Genesis Global, and supported by Italian institutional partners, Confimi Industria and Camera di Commercio, Industria, Artigianato e Agricoltura.

Diverse Agenda

The Summit agendacovers technology topics that are top-of-mind globally, including artificial intelligence (AI), identity security, and overall cybersecurity. The Summit agenda also provides both large and small organizations with the insights they need to expand globally. Session topics include:

Taking Your Company from Europe to the US

Beyond ChatGPT: The Next Decade of Human-AI Collaboration

Why Businesses Turn to Managed Service Providers: Scaling Expertise Without Adding Headcount

Back to Basics. What to Do When Your Identity Team Is Having an Identity Crisis

Inside Fundraising: What You Need to Know/What They Don't Tell You



The speaker lineup includes senior experts from a varied group of organizations including N-able, Google Cloud, Umana Analytics, Zenko, and the US and Italian governments.

"For the last 4 years, Genesis Accel has been investing in AI, cybersecurity, and automation technologies. We have also been partnering with Italian companies to help us bring these technologies to market," said Ernesto Di Giambattista, Managing Director, Genesis Accel. "This event is really the culmination of these efforts, welcoming innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and managed service providers to collaborate and network across the Atlantic."

Location: Pescara, Italy

Italy represents a largely untapped resource of technological innovation and entrepreneurial talent, with immense potential for growth when paired with the right guidance, knowledge, financial support, and resources. Pescara, 130 miles east of Rome, is one of the top 10 economic, commercial, and tourist centers on the Adriatic coast. It is home to the D'Annunzio University of Chieti-Pescara and the headquarters of ICRANet, the International Center for Relativistic Astrophysics Research, which promotes cutting-edge research in this field.

Register for the Genesis Accel Innovation summit today to learn how to capitalize on the global business opportunity.

About Genesis Accel

Venture capital firm Genesis Accel was founded in 2021 by proven operators and investors with decades of experience and deep expertise in core technology: architecture, security and business scale. For more information visit: https://genesisaccel.com/

