AlixPartners UK: AlixPartners appoints Hoyoung Pak to newly created role of Chief AI Officer

New York, Sept. 18, 2025, the global consulting firm, today announces that Hoyoung Pakhas been appointed as Chief AI Officer (CAIO) with immediate effect.



In this newly created role, Hoyoung will assume responsibility for driving innovation and effective adoption of AI and related technologies both within AlixPartners and for the benefit of our clients.



As a key leadership position within AlixPartners, the CAIO will report directly to the firm's Co-Chief Executives, David Garfield and Rob Hornby.

Prior to joining AlixPartners' Chicago office in 2022, Hoyoung had an extensive career as a senior executive in a variety of operational roles in the financial services, consumer, and business-to-business sectors. Throughout his career, he has been a consistent advocate and adopter of technology as a strategic tool to create new opportunities, fuel business growth, streamline processes, and improve returns.



Hoyoung will be joined in his client facing efforts by fellow Partner & Managing Directors Angela Zutavern(London) who will serve as Co-Heads of AlixPartners' AI & Data practice. Under their leadership, this expert team helps clients identify and realise the value provided by these technologies when successfully and practically harnessed.

Commenting on these appointments, Hoyoung Pak said:

"AI is going to have a profound impact on every company in every industry - including our own. It is currently a noisy field that's long on hype and where results are not always easy to measure. But equally it is one laden with significant opportunity, for those that get it right and realize that fast does not necessarily mean first.

Cutting through complexity, moving from conversation to implementation with an absolute focus on measurable, sustainable results is the hallmark of what we do at AlixPartners. I'm excited by the challenge of unlocking the potential in today's rapidly evolving technologies to further enhance those particularly human qualities that our clients value so highly in the work that we do with them."

