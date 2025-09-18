USA News Group: Anti-Aging Biotech Surges as $101M Competition Ignites Global Race Against Aging Demographics

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Avant Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary -Today, Americans over 65 command $22,356 in annual healthcare spending per person versus just $4,217 for children[1], driving unprecedented investment in longevity solutions as populations worldwide confront global demographics where those aged 60+ will surge from 900 million in 2015 to 2 billion by 2050[2]. These macro forces position Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB), Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB), ProMIS Neuorsciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN), and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE).

The global longevity biotech market exploded to $27.15 billion in 2024 and racing toward $46.61 billion by 2033 at a blistering 6.5% CAGR, as demographic pressures transform healthcare economics[3]. While the anti-aging drugs market rockets from $79 million to $2.8 billion by 2040 at an unprecedented 27% growth rate[4].

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) has executed a strategic pivot into the high-growth longevity biotechnology sector through a transformative joint venture with Singapore-based Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.), establishing Klothonova, Inc. as a 50/50 partnership focused on pioneering cell-based therapies utilizing encapsulated Klotho-producing cells. This agreement positions Avant at the forefront of anti-aging therapeutics by leveraging Austrianova's proprietary cell-encapsulation technology and decades of expertise in cell biology and GMP-grade manufacturing.

The joint venture targets multiple lucrative therapeutic areas including Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, and other age-related conditions through innovative treatments based on Klotho protein overexpression. Austrianova brings substantial intellectual property backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and established partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, while Avant provides capital and operational resources to accelerate Klothonova's development pipeline.

"We are thrilled to partner with Austrianova, whose world-class expertise in cell encapsulation and GMP manufacturing complements our vision for advancing transformative healthcare solutions," said Chris Winter, CEO at Avant Technologies. "Klothonova represents a significant step toward addressing some of the most pressing medical challenges of our time."

The scientific foundation appears compelling based on extensive research demonstrating Klotho's therapeutic potential. Studies show that higher Klotho levels correlate with up to 30% increased lifespan, while individuals with lowest Klotho levels had 31% higher mortality rates than those with higher levels. Critically, natural Klotho levels drop by 50% after age 40, creating substantial therapeutic opportunities for intervention.

Klotho, discovered in 1997 and primarily produced in kidneys and brain tissue, functions as a crucial "longevity protein" that modulates aging processes while affecting brain, heart, kidneys, and immune function simultaneously. Research has linked Klotho to improved cognitive function, cardiovascular health, and kidney function, with demonstrated potential in combating age-related diseases.

"This joint venture with Avant Technologies allows us to combine our proprietary technologies with Avant's resources to accelerate the development of Klotho-based therapies," added Brian Salmons, CEO at Austrianova. "We are excited about the potential to improve patient outcomes and promote healthier, longer lives."

The market opportunity appears substantial across multiple therapeutic areas. The global Alzheimer's disease market is projected to reach $32.8 billion by 2033, while cardiovascular disease remains the world's leading cause of death, and kidney disease affects 850 million people worldwide. Austrianova's proven Cell-in-a-Box® technology with 30+ years of development enables sustained, controlled delivery of Klotho-producing cells through established GMP manufacturing capabilities.

This strategic transformation positions Avant within the rapidly expanding longevity biotechnology sector, with Klothonova's exclusive licensing arrangements and equal ownership structure creating multiple potential value creation pathways as Klotho-based treatments advance toward clinical validation and commercialization across global markets.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Avant Technologies Inc. https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) has designated one of its proprietary TRBC-pembrolizumab-based immune checkpoint inhibitors, HCW11-040, as its franchise immunotherapeutic for internal clinical development targeting solid tumors. The multi-functional fusion protein combines pembrolizumab with interleukin IL-7, IL-15, and TGF-ß receptor components, demonstrating in preclinical studies the ability to expand TPEX cells and stimulate differentiation into anti-cancer effector T cells without triggering cytokine storm. Preclinical data showed HCW11-040 outperformed pembrolizumab monotherapy in immune-cell activation, tumor infiltration enhancement, and cytotoxicity against cancer cells.

"The preclinical data we shared with our colleagues at Nova Southeastern University showed our discovery and selection of HCW11-040 as our franchise-building molecule as a second generation pembrolizumab - namely, preclinical data that demonstrated the ability of HCW11-040 to expand TPEX cells without triggering cytokine storm once administered," said Dr. Hing C. Wong, Founder and CEO of HCW Biologics. "Based on this strong data, we will advance HCW11-040 into late phase IND-enabling studies, including the creation of high-expression manufacturing cell bank, chemistry manufacture control process development, and preclinical Good Laboratory Practice toxicology studies."

The company will advance HCW11-040 into late IND-enabling studies to prepare for clinical trials in solid tumor treatment. HCW Biologics has constructed over 50 molecules using its TRBC platform across three therapeutic classes including multi-functional immune cell stimulators and second-generation immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) has dosed 15 participants in its Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial for SGT-003 gene therapy targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with the treatment continuing to be well tolerated and no treatment emergent serious adverse events observed. The company ended Q2 2025 with $268.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities, providing runway into the first half of 2027. Solid expects to initiate Phase 1b trials for both SGT-212 targeting Friedreich's ataxia and SGT-501 targeting catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia in Q4 2025.

"With three clinical-stage programs for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, Solid now stands at the forefront of innovation in genetic medicine," said Bo Cumbo, CEO of Solid Biosciences. "We continue to receive overwhelming interest in the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial from families and the clinical community and now have 10 active clinical sites and more than 20 additional participants identified to potentially enter the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial." "We look forward to FDA discussions later this year and will continue to work diligently to advance a new gene therapy option for the Duchenne community."

The company expects to meet with the FDA in Q4 2025 to discuss regulatory pathways for SGT-003 and plans to dose a minimum of 20 participants by year-end. Solid has executed over 25 agreements or licenses with academic labs, institutions and corporations for use of its proprietary AAV-SLB101 capsid technology.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) received DSMB approval to advance to the final dose escalation cohort in its Phase 1b PRECISE-AD trial of PMN310 for Alzheimer's disease treatment, with no cases of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities observed to date across enrolled patients. The independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board's unanimous recommendation followed review of safety data through Cohort 2, which has been fully enrolled, keeping the company on track for 6-month interim data in Q2 2026. PMN310 is engineered as a highly selective antibody targeting toxic amyloid-beta oligomers while avoiding plaque binding to potentially reduce safety concerns.

"The DSMB's recommendation to proceed with the planned escalation to the final dose cohort underscores the steady progress of our Phase 1b program and keeps us firmly on track toward our planned interim and top-line data readouts in 2026," said Neil Warma, CEO of ProMIS Neurosciences. "Unlike therapies directed at amyloid plaque, which continue to be associated with safety concerns, PMN310 is engineered to avoid plaque and precisely target only toxic oligomers, the amyloid species most closely linked to neuronal damage and disease progression."

The trial is designed to enroll 128 patients and remains on track to report final 12-month top-line results in Q4 2026. PMN310 received FDA Fast Track designation in July 2025, and the company will assess a comprehensive biomarker panel including pTau217, pTau243, and synaptic integrity markers to evaluate target engagement and potential disease-modifying effects.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) achieved sustained increases in a-Gal A enzyme activity ranging from 27- to 208-fold above mean normal levels in all four patients from the first cohort of its Phase I/IIa trial of AMT-191 gene therapy for Fabry disease. All patients in the first cohort discontinued enzyme replacement therapy and maintained stable plasma lyso-Gb3 levels through the July 24, 2025 study cutoff date, with sustained elevated enzyme levels observed as long as 45 weeks post-treatment. The treatment showed a manageable safety profile at the highest dose with no loss of a-Gal A expression observed in any patient.

"These initial findings from the first cohort are encouraging, with all patients showing robust increases in a-Gal A activity and an ability to withdraw from ERT," said Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer of uniQure. "The early data highlight the potential of AMT-191 as a transformative one-time treatment option for people living with Fabry disease."

uniQure has completed enrollment in a second, lower dose cohort of three patients and expects to present updated results from the Phase I/IIa clinical trial in the first half of 2026. AMT-191 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the FDA, positioning the company to advance this potential one-time gene therapy for the estimated 40,000 to 117,000 individuals affected by Fabry disease globally.

Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Avant Technologies Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Avant Technologies Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased in the open market. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Avant Technologies Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED:

1. https://www.cms.gov/data-research/statistics-trends-and-reports/national-health-expenditure-data/nhe-fact-sheet

2. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11837792/

3. https://patentpc.com/blog/longevity-biotech-market-growth-how-fast-is-anti-aging-science-advancing-new-stats

4. https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/anti-aging-therapeutics-market.html

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603685/5517843/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anti-aging-biotech-surges-as-101m-competition-ignites-global-race-against-aging-demographics-302560419.html