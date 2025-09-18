GMTech Inc. Announce the Strategic Cooperation with WebKey Group Corporation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / GMTECH INC. (referred to as "GMTH" or "the Company") (OTC:GMTH) announced that it is in friendly communication and discussions with WebKey Group Corporation (referred to as "WebKey") regarding future collaboration.

WebKey Group Corporation is an innovative company focused on Web3 smartphones and related digital ecosystems. Its core products deeply integrate blockchain technology with mobile devices, striving to provide users with more secure and convenient digital identity and asset management solutions.

Currently, the two parties are exchanging views on several potential areas of collaboration, including:

• The development and expansion of the Web3 mobile ecosystem;

• Digital asset management and custody mechanisms;

• On-chain financial infrastructure and cross-border application scenarios.

The company believes that if both parties can fully leverage their respective technological and resource advantages, they will be able to explore new opportunities in the convergence of the global digital economy and smart hardware, create forward-looking solutions, and contribute to the long-term sustainable development of the industry.

Ms. Juan Yang, the CEO of the company, said:

"We are very optimistic about WebKey's forward-thinking approach to Web3 mobile and the digital ecosystem. GMTech looks forward to deepening our collaboration with WebKey in the future to jointly promote the integrated development of global digital finance and smart hardware."

This is currently in the early stages of negotiation, and no final agreement has been reached. More information will be released in due course depending on the progress of the project.

About GMTech Inc.

GMTech Inc. is a technology company providing IT consulting services to clients and is also expanding its business to design and development of smartphone with WEB3 elements integrated through its wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary, Shenggang Excellence Limited.

