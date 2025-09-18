Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MacPaw's Survey Finds Mac Immunity Myth Fading Amid Rising AI Fears

The latest survey from Moonlock, MacPaw's cybersecurity division, reveals a sharp decline in the belief that Macs are immune to malware, alongside growing user anxiety over AI threats

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonlock, a cybersecurity division of MacPaw, today released the findings of its Mac Security Survey 2025. The study, held in June 2025, reveals that only 15% of users now believe macOS is free from malware, a sharp drop from 28% in 2023. This growing awareness comes as 66% of Mac users report facing at least one cyber threat in the past year.

MacPaw's logo, featuring a curved paw at the front before the company name.

This changing perception may be driven not only by existing threats but also by anxieties over new technologies. The emergence of generative AI has introduced new fears, with 72% of respondents worried it could accelerate the creation of cyber threats.

The results of the survey also show a disconnect between perceived and actual risks. While 31% of users have been affected by malware, it does not rank among their top five concerns, which are led by identity theft.

"Mac malware detected by Moonlock Engine rose by 20% last year compared to 2023. AI is accelerating this trend, making it more critical than ever for users to be aware and for security providers to innovate," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO of MacPaw.

The report also found that while users are losing faith in the "untouchable Mac," many still place excessive trust in software alone, with 64% believing it can offer complete protection. This is contrasted by risky personal habits, such as 48% of users reusing passwords across multiple accounts.

These findings point to a need for user education and accessible support. Combining reliable security software with safe online habits is essential for comprehensive protection.

To explore the full findings of the Mac Security Survey 2025, please visit: https://moonlock.com/2025/09/Mac-Security-Survey-2025.pdf

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global software development company that creates innovative and beautifully designed solutions for millions of macOS/iOS users worldwide. Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with a subsidiary in Boston, MacPaw is building off the success of its flagship products CleanMyMac and Setapp by helping lead the shift into Software 3.0. MacPaw aims to empower individuals, teams, and developers by driving the next generation of human-computer interaction through Eney, an AI-powered "Computerbeing" that harnesses machine intelligence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2644150/5460481/MacPaw_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/macpaws-survey-finds-mac-immunity-myth-fading-amid-rising-ai-fears-302560547.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.