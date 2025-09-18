Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - CStream, Inc., Technology Governance and Compliance Auto-pilot, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Technology Company category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About CStream, Inc.

Cstream.io is your go-to platform to simplify technology governance and compliance. We help you confidently navigate complex regulations like SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR all in one place. From risk management to asset tracking, Cstream streamlines the process and delivers the expertise you need to stay secure, compliant, and ready to scale.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

SOURCE: OCTANE OC