Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 15:30 Uhr
AlphaESS Launches Next-Gen C&I Portfolio: Pre-Assembled Liquid-Cooled STORION-TB125 and True All-in-One STORION-H30/H50-G3

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global energy storage leader AlphaESS officially launches two new commercial and industrial (C&I) systems, the STORION-TB125 and STORION-H30/H50-G3, designed to redefine efficiency, safety and scalability for businesses, accelerating the shift toward smarter and more profitable energy use while delivering industry-leading safety and ROI in as fast as 3 years.


STORION-TB125: Pre-Assembled Liquid-Cooled BESS

The STORION-TB125 is a Pre-Assembled Liquid-Cooled energy storage system integrating PCS, EMS, BMS, battery modules, liquid cooling, and fire suppression into a single cabinet.

Each unit delivers 125 kW / 261.2 kWh, extendable to 522.4 kWh per system and up to 50 units in parallel for multi-MWh projects. Advanced liquid-cooling keeps cell temperature differences within =3°C, while Active Balancing technology extends lifespan by 10%+. Supporting AC coupling with solar PV, diesel generators, EV charging, and the grid, the TB125 maximizes system flexibility.

Equipped with EMS 5.0 and STS (Static Transfer Switch) providing =20 ms seamless backup, it ensures safety, reliability, and business continuity even in unstable and congested grids. Certified to UL9540A, NFPA 68 and IP55, it delivers multi-layer protection in any environment.

For more information, please visit:

https://eu.alphaess.com/pages/storion-tb125-commercial-battery-storage?utm_source=goaffpro&utm_medium=C&ILaunch&utm_campaign=nps&utm_term=PRNewswire

STORION-H30/H50-G3: True All-in-One C&I Solution

The H30/H50-G3 is a hybrid storage system for small-scale businesses, available in 30 kW and 50 kW configurations. Scalability up to 500 kW / 2.4 MWh for grid-connected or 200 kW / 964 kWh for off-grid projects.

Equipped with nano-insulation thermal protection, multi-level BMS control, and UL9540A and VDE4110 certification, it delivers robust safety. High-density 314Ah cells provide up to 241 kWh per cabinet, making it ideal for SMEs, commercial complexes, farms and more.

For more information, please visit:

https://eu.alphaess.com/pages/storion-h30-h50-g3-commercial-battery-storage?utm_source=goaffpro&utm_medium=C&ILaunch&utm_campaign=nps&utm_term=PRNewswire

Empowering Global C&I Markets

In conclusion, with factory pre-assembly and plug-and-play installation, AlphaESS minimizes deployment and maintenance efforts. The STORION-TB125 and STORION-H30/H50-G3 demonstrate AlphaESS's commitment to advanced, scalable, and intelligent energy storage.

By combining rapid deployment, multi-layer safety, and smart EMS-driven energy trading, AlphaESS empowers businesses worldwide to maximize efficiency, cut costs, enhance resilience, and unlock new revenue streams. With extended battery life, optimized O&M, and participation in Dynamic Tariff and VPP, customers can achieve ROI in as fast as 3 years, delivering a smart, safe, and future-ready energy experience.

About AlphaESS

AlphaESS, founded in 2012, is a global energy storage provider with expertise in BMS, EMS, and system integration. Serving residential, C&I, and utility-scale projects, it has deployed 200,000+ systems in 130+ countries and operates 40+ subsidiaries worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776180/AlphaESS.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alphaess-launches-next-gen-ci-portfolio-pre-assembled-liquid-cooled-storion-tb125-and-true-all-in-one-storion-h30h50-g3-302560558.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
