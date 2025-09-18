Cologne-Bonn Airport has installed 80 adhesive photovoltaic panels on the 27-meter chimney of its cogeneration plant in a pilot project using Heliatek modules.Cologne-Bonn Airport in Germany has launched a pilot photovoltaic installation. The system consists of 80 adhesive solar panels mounted on the 27-meter chimney of the airport's co-generation plant. The new installation has a collector area of about 70 m². The modules are positioned south-facing on the domed surface of the chimney. The pilot system generates up to 4,400 kWh per year, roughly equal to the annual consumption of a household. ...

