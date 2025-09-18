Anzeige
18.09.2025 15:16 Uhr
CeraVe Taps Madeline Argy for Unfiltered Conversations on Acne Breakouts

The Viral Creator is Teaming Up with TikTok Favorite Skincare Brand to Highlight the Brand's Blemish Barrier Patches

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To support the launch of its latest acne innovation, Blemish Barrier Patches, CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended acne brand1 in the US, today announced a partnership with top creator and podcaster Madeline Argy. Known to her millions of followers for being refreshingly honest and unfiltered in her content, Argy is someone who expresses herself through relatable, self-deprecating storytelling. Now, Madeline, who is unapologetically open about her experience with acne, is teaming up with Gen-Z icon CeraVe to shine a light on the realities of breakouts and the solutions that can make a difference.

CeraVe partners with Madeline Argy for the brand's new Blemish Barrier Patches

In a series of digital and social content, this new campaign showcases Madeline's 'crashing out' - defined as becoming suddenly, uncontrollably angry or distressed - over an unwanted breakout, a common experience for acne sufferers. To highlight the benefits of this innovative formula, the content features conversations with board-certified dermatologists who emphasize the importance of not only covering pimples but treating them to prevent both acne marks and future breakouts.

Understanding that 85% of 15 - 45 year olds pick their pimples², often leading to post-acne marks, CeraVe introduces its new Blemish Barrier Patches to help stop the breakout - and the crash-out - in its tracks. These pioneering patches not only prevent picking, significantly reducing the risk of post-acne marks, but also feature an advanced formula infused with calming niacinamide and CeraVe's signature blend of 3 essential, skin-identical ceramides to protect the skin barrier. Achieving 3-hour efficacy, they visibly reduce blemishes and redness while absorbing oil. Unique among hydrocolloid patches, they soothe the skin and reduce breakout appearance upon application, flattening blemishes without irritation or marks. Discreet with an invisible finish on all skin tones, these patches are suitable for sensitive skin and daily use.

"As someone who has openly struggled with acne, it's frustrating to see so many mixed messages about skincare, and I really look for brands and products that have true dermatologist expertise," said Madeline Argy, CeraVe Brand Partner. "That's why I have trusted and used CeraVe for years. When you're dealing with breakouts, you can feel desperate to find something that really works, so I'm grateful to collaborate with a brand that has truly made a difference for my own skin."

"As a board-certified dermatologist, I confidently recommend CeraVe's Blemish Barrier Patches to my patients struggling with breakouts," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Alecia Folkes. "From a professional standpoint, what's revolutionary about these patches is their advanced formulation: they ingeniously combine three skin-identical ceramides and niacinamide. This ensures blemishes are treated effectively without disrupting the skin barrier, offering my patients a gentle yet powerful option for managing breakouts."

As a leader in acne and therapeutic skincare, the Blemish Barrier Patches join CeraVe's extensive line of cleansers and treatments formulated specifically for acne-prone skin. The brand also launched a new Acne Clay-to-Foam Cleanser this summer, formulated with salicylic acid, which can be adapted to fit multiple steps in an acne skincare routine, including as a daily cleanser, weekly mask and overnight spot treatment. Both Blemish Barrier Patches ($9.99) and Acne Clay-to-Foam Cleanser ($17.99) are available now on Amazon and in the skincare aisle of retailers nationwide.

For more product information and skincare tips, visit CeraVe at www.cerave.com and on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

1IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, rolling 12-month data as of February 2025
2 Kantar Quantitative Acne research, Jan 2022, women 15 - 45 yo, FR US CH

About CeraVe
Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize, and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at www.cerave.com.

Media Contacts:
Coyne PR - cerave@coynepr.com
CeraVe - Niya Parikh - niya.parikh@loreal.com

CeraVe partners with Madeline Argy for the brand's new Blemish Barrier Patches

CeraVe, #1 Dermatologist Recommended Skincare Brand in the U.S.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775988/CeraVe_Madeline_Argy_x_CeraVe_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775989/CeraVe_Madeline_Argy_x_CeraVe_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2738360/CeraVe_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cerave-taps-madeline-argy-for-unfiltered-conversations-on-acne-breakouts-302560014.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
