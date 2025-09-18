Acquisition strengthens ALKEME's presence in the Northeast with a focus on high-value residential insurance in Brooklyn and Manhattan

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Gotham Brokerage Co., a distinguished New York-based insurance agency specializing in real estate with a concentration in Brooklyn and Manhattan condos, co-ops, and apartments.

ALKEME Insurance Expands New York Footprint with Acquisition of Gotham Brokerage Co.

Founded more than 60 years ago, Gotham Brokerage is widely recognized as one of New York City's premier providers of customized condominium, co-op, and renters insurance. Known for its deep roots in the community and long-standing dedication to exceptional customer service, Gotham has built a reputation for helping clients navigate complex insurance needs with transparency and efficiency.

"Gotham Brokerage has been a trusted partner for generations of New Yorkers, especially in the high-value real estate markets of Manhattan and Brooklyn," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their legacy of service and keen expertise in an incredibly specialized and competitive insurance niche makes them a highly valuable addition to the ALKEME family. We are excited to expand our Northeast presence with such a reputable firm."

"Joining ALKEME allows us to preserve the personal, hands-on service we've been known for while leveraging the resources, technology, and strength of a Top 25 national brokerage," said Jeffrey Schneider, President of Gotham Brokerage Co. "We look forward to continuing to serve our community with even greater access to solutions that best fit the needs of New Yorkers."

The Gotham team, with decades of first-hand experience and strong carrier relationships, has consistently delivered competitive policy solutions while remaining accessible and responsive to its clients. This acquisition enhances ALKEME's personal insurance capabilities and adds a strategic foothold in one of the nation's most dynamic insurance markets.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

