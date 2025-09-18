Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name The Lifetime Value Company to 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York, Best Medium Workplaces, and Best Workplaces in Technology

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) as one of this year's Best Workplaces in New York, Best Medium Workplaces, and Best Technology Workplaces. This is LTVCo.'s 4th time being named to the Best Workplaces in New York, coming in at 10th; 3rd time being named to the Best Medium Workplaces, coming in at 81st; and 3rd time being named to the Best Technology Workplaces, coming in at 27th. Earning these spots means that LTVCo. has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces in all three categories.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List , Great Place To Work collected nearly 145,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies .

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list , Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 228,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies with between 100 and 999 U.S. employees.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 157,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the tech industry.

"It's an honor to be a part of the Best Workplaces in New York for the fourth year in a row and the Best Medium Workplaces and Best Technology Workplaces for the third year in a row," Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTVCo. said. "It's been important to us to create a collaborative and engaged culture and this award speaks to how much our team commits to making that a reality."

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York," says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. "These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance, and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses."

About Great Place to Work

As the authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on its coveted Best Workplaces lists.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to improve business. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts - those who shape industry, commerce and society - through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

Contact: ltvpress@ltvco.com

SOURCE: The Lifetime Value Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire