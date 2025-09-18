Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
18.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
Regions Bank: Investing in Opportunity: Regions Foundation Supports Workforce Growth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Regions Bank:

$55,000 Regions Foundation grant will fund career training, job placement, and financial coaching for people seeking sustainable employment.

By Nestor Mato

2,800 people helped. 1,400 sustainable jobs filled. $35 million in annual wage impact for Northeast Louisiana.

That is the impact of NOVA Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana (NOVA NELA). In 2024 alone, NOVA helped people obtain 359 professional certifications.

That is why the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative funded primarily by Regions Bank, is continuing to support NOVA NELA by providing a $55,000 grant. The funding will support NOVA's proven career training and job placement programs designed to connect people with living-wage employment and provide local businesses with a skilled workforce.

NOVA, an employer-led job intermediary, partners with training institutions, educators, and employers to help residents gain the skills needed to succeed in today's job market. Services include skills training, job search and placement assistance, financial coaching, and wraparound support for individuals-particularly those from low- to moderate-income households.

NOVA is equipping people with the skills, coaching, and confidence to succeed. We're proud to continue supporting their work in helping individuals secure living-wage jobs and, at the same time, strengthening the local economy.
Marta Self, Executive Director of the Regions Foundation

"Access to meaningful careers is about more than a paycheck-it's about building stability and opportunity for entire families," said Marta Self, Executive Director of the Regions Foundation. "NOVA is equipping people with the skills, coaching, and confidence to succeed. We're proud to continue supporting their work in helping individuals secure living-wage jobs and, at the same time, strengthening the local economy."

We previously highlighted the success story of Andrea Davis-Lloyd, who turned to NOVA for training and support on her path to becoming a registered nurse. Her journey underscored how the Institute helps people achieve long-term goals while building careers that sustain families.

"NOVA is changing lives by connecting residents to real opportunities," said Kevin Smith, Market Executive for Regions Bank in Monroe. He awarded NOVA the donation on behalf of the Regions Foundation. "This work directly benefits local businesses, which gain access to a qualified workforce ready to contribute. The result benefits people, families, and employers across Northeast Louisiana."

Smith presented the Regions Foundation grant at NOVA NELA's 9th Annual Update to the Community Luncheon which was attended by hundreds including the local news media.

This grant from the Regions Foundation allows us to continue bridging the gap between workforce needs and the aspirations of local residents. Every certification earned, every job secured, represents a life changed. Paul West, Executive Director of NOVA Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana

About Regions Foundation

The Alabama-based Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/investing-in-opportunity-regions-foundation-supports-workforce-growt-1075384

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
