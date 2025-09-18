AUMOVIO launches as an independent company with a strong position in future mobility growth segments, a broad global customer base and significantly improved profitability

AUMOVIO SE (AUMOVIO), formerly the Automotive group sector of Continental, successfully launched today as an independent company with the start of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. AUMOVIO is a leading global provider of hardware and software solutions for vehicles and holds a strong position in the key growth segments shaping the future of mobility. Backed by a broad international customer base, AUMOVIO is committed to value-driven growth. The technology and electronics company has improved its profitability with an adjusted EBIT margin of 2.7 percent in the first half of 2025. AUMOVIO is ideally positioned to create added value for all stakeholders. The company's shares opened trading at €35.00, representing a market capitalization of €3.5 billion.

"Today's listing marks the start of a new era in our history. We not only start the initial trading of our shares, but also the launch of AUMOVIO as a new and independent company. We are committed to play a key role in shaping the future of mobility as a leader for automotive technology and electronics. In doing so, we are combining our tradition and unique automotive expertise with a clear focus on shaping a promising future," said AUMOVIO CEO Philipp von Hirschheydt at the listing event on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange trading floor. "I'd like to thank our entire team for their outstanding commitment over the past months. Today's IPO will motivate us to consistently drive forward our strategy for our shareholders, customers and employees."

AUMOVIO is starting its independence with a strong balance sheet and no financial debt. As of June 30, 2025, the company has cash funds of €1.5 billion and a credit facility of €2.5 billion. AUMOVIO remains committed to maintaining solid capital resources and improving cash flow.

As previously announced at its Capital Market Day in June 2025, AUMOVIO plans to increase its sales to more than €24 billion in the long term (2024: €19.6 billion). With over 86,000 employees, the company will build on its global positioning in development and production as well as its established customer relationships worldwide. AUMOVIO expects the value per vehicle in the product segments for which the company offers solutions to grow by an average of 4 to 5 percent annually until 2029. With a clear focus on high-growth and value-enhancing technologies for software-defined vehicles, AUMOVIO is driving the development of safe, exciting, connected and autonomous mobility worldwide. In the long term, the company is targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.0 to 8.0 percent (2024: 2.5 percent). The recently improved adjusted EBIT margin (H1 2025: 2.7%) shows that AUMOVIO has already made progress.

AUMOVIO shares are traded on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AMV0. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000AUM0V10, and the German Securities Identification Number (WKN) is AUM0V1. At launch, AUMOVIO shares were allocated to Continental AG shareholders. For every two Continental shares, Continental AG shareholders receive one AUMOVIO share. The total number of AUMOVIO shares is approximately 100 million, with IHO-Group, the strategic investment arm of the Schaeffler Group, holding around 46 percent.

AUMOVIO continues the business of the former Continental group sector Automotive (including the Contract Manufacturing division) as an independent company with its spin-off in September 2025. The technology and electronics company offers a wide-ranging portfolio that makes mobility safe, exciting, connected, and autonomous. This includes sensor solutions, displays, braking, and comfort systems, as well as comprehensive expertise in software, architecture platforms, and assistance systems for software-defined vehicles. In the fiscal year 2024, the business areas, which now belong to AUMOVIO, generated sales of 19.6 billion Euro. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany and has over 86,000 employees in more than 100 locations worldwide.

