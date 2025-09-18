Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 16:03
4,821 Euro
-1,99 % -0,098
PR Newswire
18.09.2025
119 Leser
Electrolux Group: Nomination Committee appointed for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2026

The members of the Nomination Committee for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting in 2026 have been appointed.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with decision by the Annual General Meeting, AB Electrolux Nomination Committee shall consist of five members. The Nomination Committee shall include members selected by each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chairman of the AB Electrolux Board.

The members of the Nomination Committee have now been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 29, 2025. Christian Cederholm, Investor AB, is the Chairman of the committee. The other members are Erik Durhan, Lannebo Kapitalförvaltning, Alexandra Frenander, Folksam, and Pia Gisgård, Swedbank Robur Fonder. The committee will also include Torbjörn Lööf, Chairman of AB Electrolux.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2026 regarding Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, Auditor, Auditor's fees and, to the extent deemed necessary, proposal regarding amendments of the current instruction for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on March 25, 2026, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to nominationcommittee@electrolux.com

For more information:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005
Paul Palmstedt, Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-ab-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2026,c4236565

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4236565/3675823.pdf

250918 Press release Nomination Committee 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-appointed-for-ab-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2026-302560566.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
