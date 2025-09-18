INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: COTERIE New York Concludes Successful September 2025 Edition During New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / COTERIE New York, the premier women's contemporary fashion event, celebrated an exceptional conclusion to the September 2025 edition, showcasing next season's definitive trends during New York Fashion Week. The three-day event, held Sept.14-16 at the Javits Center, strategically aligned with Fashion Week's closing days, creating an electrifying hub where buyers, designers and industry leaders converged to shape the future of women's fashion through dynamic business connections, innovative networking opportunities and authoritative trend forecasting.

This season showcased nearly 700 brands from 35 countries, reinforcing COTERIE's position as a global fashion marketplace. The show attracted top-tier retailers including Bloomingdale's, Anthropologie, Printemps, Julian Gold, Hemline, Galeries Lafayette, Monkees, Equinox, Nuuly and Nikki Beach Lifestyle, all seeking the latest in advanced contemporary and contemporary women's fashion.

"At COTERIE, the environment has been intentionally designed for meaningful connections to flourish beyond traditional business transactions," says Purvi Kanji, VP of COTERIE. "From curated networking lounges to offsite community events, COTERIE creates moments that transform professional relationships into authentic partnerships. This season's show demonstrated how the community thrives when provided with both a commercial platform and added networking touchpoints, allowing brands and retailers to build lasting connections extending beyond the show floor."

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

COTERIE and VOGUE Mexico and Latin America inaugurated the landmark event with an exclusive, star-studded cocktail party on September 13th. The gathering united elite brands, influential retailers, prestigious press and prominent content creators, establishing a powerful tone for COTERIE's three-day fashion event where industry-defining business partnerships formed and next seasons breakthrough trends were unveiled.

Leading up to this pivotal industry moment during New York Fashion Week, COTERIE and PROJECT also reinforced their fashion position as presenting sponsors of New York Men's Day on September 11th, strategically extending their influential reach beyond the main exhibition into the fashion community at large.

SPRING/SUMMER 2026 TREND SPOTLIGHTS

The Spring/Summer 2026 season at COTERIE New York, as seen in the SS26 Advanced Contemporary Women's Buyers Guide , revealed three distinctive trend directions that will shape the advanced contemporary market. Avant Craft emerged as a celebration of artisanal techniques, featuring elevated crochet work, delicate openwork patterns, and hand-finished details that exude modern, wearable elegance. Brands like My Beachy Side and Lace the Label are leading this movement with sophisticated apron skirts, linen midi dresses, and refined knit sets in soft neutral palettes that honor traditional craftsmanship while maintaining contemporary relevance.

Meanwhile, Elemental Flow captures the essence of summer movement through lightweight, ethereal fabrics that create a sense of effortless grace. This trend showcases flowing blazers, floaty halters, and painterly prints that blend matte and shine textures for dimensional interest. Standout brands including Caliban and Haleia are embracing this aesthetic. Complementing these directions, Future Classics reinterprets timeless coastal traditions and European elegance through subtle pattern play featuring gingham, as well as summer staples such as wrap polka dresses, trouser Bermuda shorts, and refined cotton blends.

DESTINATION NEIGHBORHOOD

The popular Destination Neighborhood returned in collaboration with Vogue Mexico and Latin America, elevating the resort-focused showcase to new heights. This dedicated area featured curated resortwear, swimwear, and vacation-inspired collections, catering to the growing demand for year-round vacation apparel and accessories.

ELEVATED CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES

The Inaugural Insights Lounge served as COTERIE's dedicated research center, strategically positioned to gather critical business insights directly from attendees. This direct feedback program provides COTERIE with actionable insights that inform strategic planning for future editions, ensuring the show continues to evolve in alignment with industry needs and expectations.

In addition, the Brand Curation Program at COTERIE connects up-and-coming brands with retailers in an appointment-only space. The Program features personalized brand recommendations and curated introductions tailored to each brand and retailer's needs.

LOOKING AHEAD

Following the success of the September 2025 edition, COTERIE New York will return to the Javits Center Feb. 24-26, 2026, continuing to unite the fashion space through connection and innovation.

For more information about COTERIE New York, visit? www.coteriefashionevents.com . Follow COTERIE on social @coterie_show .

