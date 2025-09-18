New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - With projections indicating that 90% of new apps will be built using cloud-native systems by 2025, businesses are now adopting more scalable, flexible, and resilient development models.





[DesignRush Rounds Up the Top Software Development Agencies in September 2025]



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/266970_e7db8765b4409843_001full.jpg

"We're seeing the shift to cloud-native now that there's a growing need for apps that can evolve as fast as the business does," says Sergio Oliveira, Chief Technology Officer at DesignRush.

He explains that cloud software applications enable companies to deploy faster, respond to user needs in real-time, and scale without rewriting their entire stack.

"The agencies featured on DesignRush are helping clients modernize their architecture and deliver software that's ready for what's next," he adds.

To support this growing demand, DesignRush has identified the top software development agencies that specialize in cloud-native solutions, agile practices, and scalable architecture.

Be it enterprise platforms, SaaS products, mobile apps, or APIs, these teams help businesses build reliable, future-proof applications that meet today's expectations.

Here are the best software development agencies in September 2025:

IBAC

Location: Sydney, Australia

Industries: Startups and Small to Medium Businesses

Website: ibeacoder.com

BlueTech Software & Infra

Location: Montevideo, Uruguay

Industries: Consumer Goods, Fashion, and Finance

Website: bluetech.com.uy

Kevych Solutions

Location: Lviv, Ukraine

Industries: Fintech, Travel, eCommerce, and Software & IT Services

Website: kevychsolutions.com

Project Highlight: Kevych Solutions built a travel app that keeps users connected in 200+ countries with affordable eSIM data and phone calls. It has grown its user base by hundreds of thousands today. The team rebuilt the iOS and Android apps from scratch, developed a custom web application, and set up an admin panel to manage users, purchases, and data packages. They also integrated Stripe, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and secure logins (Apple, Google, Facebook), connected Intercom for support, implemented VoIP functionality, added an Accessibility menu, and integrated Builder for flexible content management.

CodUp

Location: Houston, Texas, USA

Industries: Industrial Manufacturing, Distribution, Construction and Building Materials, Lighting and Electrical

Website: codup.co

Project Highlight: Codup engineered a self-service product configurator for a lighting and electrical business, replacing manual emails and spreadsheets used to manage millions of product permutations. The tool guides buyers through valid configurations, applies account-specific pricing, and syncs accurate bills of materials directly into Oracle ERP. The transformation delivered measurable impact: quotes generated in hours instead of days, errors reduced nearly 50%, and close rates reached 98%. Codup has since scaled the solution into the Lighting Accelerator for other lighting manufacturers.

Wysion

Location: Natal, Brazil

Industries: Consumer Goods, eCommerce, Retail, and Software & IT Services

Website: wysion.com

Discover WebTech

Location:

Industries:

Website: discoverwebtech.com

Code Wrap Solutions

Location: Remote; Vadodara, India

Industries: Small to Medium Businesses

Website: codewrapsolutions.com

Connectish

Location: Markt Schwaben, Germany

Industries: Media & Communications, Music, Software & IT Services, and Hardware & Networking

Website: connectish.de

Unlimited Circuits

Location: Aguascalientes, Mexico

Industries: Agriculture, Electronics, Automotive, and Hardware & Networking

Website: unlimitedcircuits.com

Codenexio

Location: Bucharest, Romania

Industries: Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Automotive, and Electronics

Website: codenexio.com

Pillow Systems

Location: Poznan, Poland

Industries: Small to Medium Businesses

Website: pillow.zone

Harbor Sourcing

Location: Mississauga, Canada

Industries: AI, eCommerce, Software & IT Services, and Fintech

Website: harborsourcing.ca

ISG Development

Location: Vermont, USA

Industries: Education, and Wellness & Fitness

Website: isgdev.com

Noseberry Digitals

Location: Greater Noida, India

Industries: Software & IT Services, Social Networks, AI, and eCommerce

Website: noseberry.com

Candour Technolabs

Location: Dubai, UAE

Industries: eCommerce, Education, Fashion, and Arts

Website: candourtechnolabs.com

Gulf Way Marketing

Location: Dubai, UAE

Industries: Software & IT Services, Travel, Transportation & Logistics, and Retail

Website: gwmarketing.ae

Indo-Sakura Software Japan K.K.

Location: Chuo City, Japan

Industries: Energy & Mining, Automotive, and Electronics

Website: indosakura.com

Brands can explore the top software development agencies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio - all on DesignRush.

About DesignRush

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266970

SOURCE: DesignRush