Norton and Discovery Education Unite to Encourage Responsible AI Engagement for Students

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Discovery Education:

Norton, a leading Cyber Safety brand of Gen, joined the Digital Citizenship Initiative by Discovery Education. The Digital Citizenship Initiative is a dynamic partnership powered by Discovery Education with corporations and non-profit organizations providing students with strategies and resources to navigate their online lives safely. Discovery Education is the creator of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world.

As part of the Initiative, Norton will soon offer free standards-aligned classroom resources supporting safe student engagement with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Launching in Q4, the new suite of videos and classroom activities will help students and educators learn how to safely and responsibly use AI. This commitment builds on Norton's efforts in the digital citizenship space, including through My Digital Life with Discovery Education. The My Digital Life resource center offers free standards-aligned resources designed to empower students with the digital citizenship skills they need to navigate their online lives securely, confidently, and responsibly. In just two years, My Digital Life has reached nearly 415,000 students by helping educators bring digital safety skills into the classroom.

"AI is reshaping how children learn, connect, and express themselves online," said Kim Allman, Head of Corporate Responsibility and Public Policy, for Norton. "Research shows that 2 in 5 children in the United States are turning to AI for companionship and that many parents find that concerning, underscoring the need for thoughtful guidance and digital literacy skills at home and school."

The Digital Citizenship Initiative grew out of needs summarized in a recent white paper entitled Risks and Resilience: Why Digital Citizenship Matters in K12 Education. This study illuminated many of the issues facing today's students, including cyberbullying, online privacy, and digital footprints. This year's Norton Cyber Safety Insights Report on Connected Kids found that nearly one in four U.S. kids experience cyberbullying and over a quarter turn to AI for emotional support, underscoring the need for guidance around safe online interactions and AI use. Furthermore, the Education Insights 2025-2026: Fueling Learning Through Engagementreport showed that while two-thirds of students believe AI can help them learn faster, fewer than half of teachers reporting AI use themselves.

Digital Citizenship Initiative partners also include Verizon and Fortinet. Each partner contributes expert insights to develop standards-aligned digital resources. Resources include ready-to-use materials, digital lessons, the DEMystified series videos, and instructional materials spanning disciplines such as science, health, social studies, and English language arts. Educators can expect quarterly content releases covering a range of topics that address digital citizenship.

To access the Digital Citizenship Initiative resources, please visit digitalcitizenship.discoveryeducation.com. Educators with access to Discovery Education Experience can find these resources on the Digital Citizenship channel.

"Norton has strong experience in both AI technologies and digital literacy. We're proud to partner with Norton on the Digital Citizenship Initiative," said Catherine Dunlop, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "Together, we believe that engaging students in responsible AI use and digital literacy is essential to building a safer digital future."

To learn more about the risks and opportunities of AI to enjoy a safer, more convenient digital experience, visit Norton's blog.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art, PreK-12, digital solutions help educators engage all students and support higher academic achievement. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools that are effective, engaging, and easy to use, Discovery Education helps educators deliver powerful learning experiences. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Through partnerships with districts, states, and trusted organizations, Discovery Education empowers teachers with essential edtech solutions that inspire curiosity, build confidence, and accelerate learning. Learn more at www.discoveryeducation.com.

Contacts:

Grace Maliska

Discovery Education

Email: gmaliska@dicoveryed.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Discovery Education on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Discovery Education

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/norton-and-discovery-education-unite-to-encourage-responsible-ai-1075399