INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: MAGIC New York Builds Vibrant Connections Among Leading Retailers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / MAGIC New York, the fashion marketplace featuring a curated assortment of women's sportswear, young contemporary and trend apparel, as well as footwear and accessories brands, concluded its successful three-day event. Hundreds of brands participated, making the show a vital destination for fashion professionals to discover new products, identify upcoming trends and develop key relationships ahead of the next seasons. Major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Footlocker, Shopbop, Hemline, Rent the Runway, Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters, were in attendance, representing significant buying power across multiple consumer segments.

FASHION FORWARD COLLECTIONS & TREND DIRECTION

Attendees previewed and shopped selections from top names alongside emerging designers including Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole, Maggy London, Barefoot Dreams, Betsey Johnson, English Factory, Things Between, Hidden Jeans and Little Words Project. The collections highlighted a strong interest in versatile materials and pieces featuring bold colors and creative fabrications that transition easily between seasons, reflecting consumers' continued focus on investment dressing.

"This season's MAGIC New York delivered exceptional engagement for our fashion community through thoughtfully designed activations, timely education programming, enhanced shopper experiences and overall, a marketplace event strategically timed with New York Fashion Week," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC. "The excitement was palpable, with many attendees appreciating the seamless cross-shopping opportunities with COTERIE New York, creating a comprehensive buying experience that served multiple market segments."

BEYOND THE BOOTH INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCES

The event featured an engaging runway show highlighting key trend directions from the Spring/Summer 26 Buyers' Guide. The theme Vibrant Escape celebrated coastal life through vivid hues and lush prints, featuring a mix of patterns and graphics that captured the season's energetic mood. Avant Craft showcased artisan-inspired pieces with textures and heritage crafted details, highlighting natural fibers that resonated with buyers seeking authenticity. Elemental Flow presented pastel color palettes and romantic textures with layered silhouettes creating a dreamy vibe.

The MAGIC Hub served as the central point for attendee engagement, featuring exclusive giveaways and beauty touch-ups. Attendees also enjoyed personalized experiences, including a permanent jewelry station, fashion illustration artist capturing the event's exciting energy and a DIY Charm Bar allowing personalization opportunities that reflected retail's growing customization trend.

RETAIL INTELLIGENCE BUSINESS INSIGHTS & EDUCATION

MAGIC New York's educational program provided actionable insights for retailers and brands navigating today's complex market landscape. Sessions covered critical topics including science-based merchandising strategies to influence purchasing decisions, comprehensive SS26 trend forecasting in partnership with Future Snoops and digital marketing formulas to drive traffic and sales.

Additional programming explored the growing importance of live selling for boutique retailers and strategic planning for the upcoming holiday season. Attendees gained practical knowledge about creating effective product displays, understanding shopper behavior triggers, designing photo-worthy merchandising for social media sharing and identifying must-have key items for apparel, footwear and accessories for the coming seasons.

Continue the excitement at MAGIC Nashville on October 2-3, 2025, at the Music City Center. Looking ahead to 2026, the show calendar includes MAGIC New York returning February 24 - 26, 2026 and MAGIC Las Vegas, February 17 - 19, 2026.

For more information about upcoming MAGIC events or to register, visit www.magicfashionevents.com.

