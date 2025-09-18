Rain Enhancement Technologies Assembles World-Class Technical Advisory Board to Advance Weather Enhancement Innovation

Industry Veterans with Combined 150+ Years of Experience Join NASDAQ-Listed Company

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced the appointment of four distinguished technical industry experts to its advisory board. George W. Bomar, Daniel Martin, Ph.D., Tom DeFelice, Ph.D., and Farren Hiscutt bring combined expertise spanning more than 150 years in weather modification, atmospheric sciences, and meteorological technology development.

The appointments strengthen RET's technical capabilities as the Company advances commercialization of its Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform, which has demonstrated the ability to generate an average of approximately 15-18% additional rainfall in randomized third-party trials published by the Royal Statistical Society.

George W. Bomar joins as Technical Industry Advisor, bringing 46 years of experience in weather modification. As a former Texas State Meteorologist, Bomar led development of statewide rain-enhancement programs, helping establish 12 cloud-seeding projects covering more than 37 million acres. He administered $13.7 million in State of Texas grants for weather modification initiatives and served as Past President of the Weather Modification Association and Chairman of the North American Weather Modification Council.

Daniel Martin, Ph.D. serves as Technical Industry Advisor and President/CEO of Pluvium, LLC, specializing in weather enhancement and precision aerial application technologies. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Martin holds a patent for an aerial electrostatic system for weather modification and is a retired Research Engineer with USDA-ARS. He has published over 60 peer-reviewed journal articles and delivered more than 200 technical presentations internationally on aerial application, atmospheric science and weather modification.

Tom DeFelice, Ph.D. joins as Technical Industry Advisor, bringing expertise in atmospheric-ecosystem solutions using observational and technology systems. With over 30 years of experience in atmospheric physics/chemistry and cloud system interactions, Dr. DeFelice holds patents for cloud seeding technologies and has extensive experience as Director/Program Manager for science technology and engineering projects spanning 20+ years.

Farren Hiscutt serves as Technical Industry Advisor and Founder of Electronic Systems Development (ESD), specializing in weather radar systems, cloud seeding aircraft telemetry, and meteorological technology. With over 40 years of experience in weather modification, Hiscutt maintains extensive client relationships across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia, and serves as Chairman of the International Committee of the Weather Modification Association.

"This exceptional group of technical advisors represents the pinnacle of expertise in weather modification and atmospheric sciences," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Their combined knowledge spanning traditional cloud seeding, electrostatic systems, atmospheric modeling, and meteorological instrumentation directly complements our ionization approach. As we prepare advanced remote monitoring capabilities for our next installations, their guidance ensures we maintain the highest scientific standards while scaling globally."

The advisory appointments come as RET develops enhanced remote monitoring and control capabilities that will enable real-time oversight of WETA installations from any location worldwide. These advanced systems will provide unprecedented visibility into ionization array performance, atmospheric conditions, and precipitation enhancement effectiveness.

"The weather modification industry is experiencing a renaissance driven by water scarcity challenges worldwide," said George W. Bomar. "RET's ionization technology represents a significant advancement beyond traditional approaches, offering chemical-free, solar-powered solutions that complement natural atmospheric processes. Having spent decades establishing operational weather modification programs, I'm impressed by RET's rigorous scientific validation and commercial readiness."

"As someone who holds patents in electrostatic weather modification systems, I recognize the innovation inherent in RET's ionization arrays," said Dr. Daniel Martin. "The Company's peer-reviewed validation through the Royal Statistical Society demonstrates scientific rigor that our industry requires. I look forward to contributing technical insights as RET continues advancing this groundbreaking technology."

The technical advisors will provide guidance on operational deployment, scientific research initiatives, regulatory compliance, and technology development as RET expands its global footprint. Their expertise spans critical areas including atmospheric modeling, precision agriculture applications, equipment reliability in harsh environments, and international weather modification regulatory frameworks.

"RET's ionization technology addresses water scarcity through scientifically proven methods that avoid the environmental and logistical challenges of traditional approaches," said Dr. Tom DeFelice. "The combination of proven effectiveness, operational simplicity, and environmental compatibility positions this technology for widespread adoption across agricultural, municipal, and industrial applications."

This technical advisor expansion reflects RET's commitment to maintaining scientific leadership in weather enhancement technology. The Company's ionization rainfall generation technology addresses the critical global water scarcity challenge, with nearly two-thirds of the world's population experiencing water shortages for at least one month annually, and demand expected to outpace supply by 40% by 2030.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology; (2) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (3) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (4) the projected technological developments of RET; and (5) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

