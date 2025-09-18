XGEN AI Acquires R2Decide to Accelerate the Future of AI-Powered Retail

R2Decide's agentic commerce AI and advanced optimization capabilities will enhance XGEN's industry-leading Search and Product Discovery Platform.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / XGEN AI, the AI-platform powering next-generation ecommerce search and product discovery, announced its acquisition of R2Decide, a pioneer in retail-focused artificial intelligence and generative engine optimization technology (GEO). Together, they are shaping the future of agentic commerce, driving engagement and revenue for global brands.

"R2Decide has shown how online retail tools have changed. By fusing R2Decide's fine-tuned models with XGEN AI's scale and enterprise focus, we deliver the future of retail discovery: faster, smarter, more relevant, and laser-focused on profitability," said Charlie Cole, President of XGEN.AI.

With this acquisition, XGEN incorporates R2Decide's multimodal search technology, their domain tuned embedding models for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) as well as a portfolio of retail clients. R2Decide's proprietary multimodal search which unites text, image, and context will be integrated into XGEN's workflow tools within a neuro-symbolic framework with the ability to be optimized in real time with data feedback loops, and delivers retailer-specific logic and immediate business results for clients.

XGEN AI already powers retail ecommerce clients such as Marc Jacobs, Sonos and Valentino with conversion lifts from 7% to 68%. Adding R2Decide's advanced AI technology will accelerate roadmaps, delivering real outcomes for clients in the form of increased conversion rates, higher revenue per visits and better customer experiences while positioning the company at the center of agentic commerce.

Lutz Finger, R2Decide's cofounder, joins XGEN AI as Head of AI. A Cornell faculty member, author, and former Google, Snap, and LinkedIn executive, Finger brings decades of AI thought leadership and innovation.

"Retail is at an inflection point - the future is about advising consumers and telling your brand story, whether on your site or inside LLMs. With XGEN AI, we scale that vision globally," said Lutz Finger, co-founder of R2Decide.

Together, XGEN AI and R2Decide unite unmatched company leadership bringing together Finger's deep AI expertise with retail executives who have managed multi-billion-dollar ecommerce P&Ls. "AI is about redefining the entire category. Our solution gives retailers the ultimate advantage: AI that does not just understand intent, but converts it," said Mark Steele, CEO of XGEN.AI.

XGEN AI is not just enhancing retail search. They are redefining ecommerce discovery. The shared vision and combined technology of both companies will ensure retailers dominate the LLM-driven future with speed, precision, and absolute relevance, while continuing to drive XGEN AI's rapid growth.

