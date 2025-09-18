Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 16:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whittier Trust Promotes Jessica Guzman and William Dodds to Vice President

Whittier Trust Celebrates Rising Leaders Jessica Guzman and William Dodds, Highlighting the Firm's Commitment to Developing Next-Generation Talent.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Whittier Trust, the oldest multifamily office headquartered on the West Coast, proudly announces the promotions of Jessica Guzman and William G. Dodds to the roles of Vice President in the firm's Newport Beach office and Seattle office, respectively. Both are recognized for their dedication to delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions and building lasting relationships with clients and their trusted advisors.

"Will and Jessica exemplify the kind of leadership, professionalism, and client focus that define Whittier Trust," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "These promotions recognize their contributions and the meaningful impact they make every day for the families we serve. Our mission is to serve families for generations, and developing professionals who combine expertise with genuine care is key to achieving that mission."

Jessica Guzman

Jessica Guzman has been with the Newport Beach office for over three years. As Vice President, she will partner with high-net-worth individuals and families to accumulate, manage, and preserve wealth across generations, with expertise in trust administration, family office services, and comprehensive financial planning.

"Jessica's technical knowledge, client-centered approach, and dedication to excellence make her a standout advisor," said Greg Custer, Executive Vice President and Orange County Administration Manager. "Her promotion highlights the difference that committed professionals can make for families seeking long-term wealth management."

Jessica holds the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designations and is pursuing her MBA at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

William Dodds

Will Dodds began his career with the firm's Seattle office as an intern in 2018. As Vice President, he provides guidance, strategy, and solutions across investment management, trust, philanthropy, and family office services.

Nick Momyer, Senior Vice President and Northwest Regional Manager, said about William: "It's been exciting to see William's journey from intern to this leadership position. William backs up a genuine commitment to his clients with a real commitment to building relationships with their families and advisors. His promotion reflects the value he brings to families in the region and across Whittier Trust's services."

In addition to his professional responsibilities, William is pursuing his MBA at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business and serves as Seattle Chapter Lead for The Scooty Fund, a nonprofit promoting mental health awareness among young adults.

These promotions demonstrate Whittier Trust's focus on developing talented advisors who deliver personalized solutions, foster enduring relationships, and uphold the firm's long-standing tradition of service and trust across generations.

###

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

Contact: Brandi J. Fields
Whittier Trust
Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whittier-trust-promotes-jessica-guzman-and-william-dodds-to-vice-pre-1075409

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.