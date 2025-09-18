Whittier Trust Promotes Jessica Guzman and William Dodds to Vice President

Whittier Trust Celebrates Rising Leaders Jessica Guzman and William Dodds, Highlighting the Firm's Commitment to Developing Next-Generation Talent.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Whittier Trust, the oldest multifamily office headquartered on the West Coast, proudly announces the promotions of Jessica Guzman and William G. Dodds to the roles of Vice President in the firm's Newport Beach office and Seattle office, respectively. Both are recognized for their dedication to delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions and building lasting relationships with clients and their trusted advisors.

"Will and Jessica exemplify the kind of leadership, professionalism, and client focus that define Whittier Trust," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "These promotions recognize their contributions and the meaningful impact they make every day for the families we serve. Our mission is to serve families for generations, and developing professionals who combine expertise with genuine care is key to achieving that mission."

Jessica Guzman

Jessica Guzman has been with the Newport Beach office for over three years. As Vice President, she will partner with high-net-worth individuals and families to accumulate, manage, and preserve wealth across generations, with expertise in trust administration, family office services, and comprehensive financial planning.

"Jessica's technical knowledge, client-centered approach, and dedication to excellence make her a standout advisor," said Greg Custer, Executive Vice President and Orange County Administration Manager. "Her promotion highlights the difference that committed professionals can make for families seeking long-term wealth management."

Jessica holds the Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designations and is pursuing her MBA at UCLA Anderson School of Management.

William Dodds

Will Dodds began his career with the firm's Seattle office as an intern in 2018. As Vice President, he provides guidance, strategy, and solutions across investment management, trust, philanthropy, and family office services.

Nick Momyer, Senior Vice President and Northwest Regional Manager, said about William: "It's been exciting to see William's journey from intern to this leadership position. William backs up a genuine commitment to his clients with a real commitment to building relationships with their families and advisors. His promotion reflects the value he brings to families in the region and across Whittier Trust's services."

In addition to his professional responsibilities, William is pursuing his MBA at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business and serves as Seattle Chapter Lead for The Scooty Fund, a nonprofit promoting mental health awareness among young adults.

These promotions demonstrate Whittier Trust's focus on developing talented advisors who deliver personalized solutions, foster enduring relationships, and uphold the firm's long-standing tradition of service and trust across generations.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact: Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whittier-trust-promotes-jessica-guzman-and-william-dodds-to-vice-pre-1075409