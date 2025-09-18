Providence, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) ("Beeline" or the "Company"), the fast-growing digital mortgage platform redefining the path to homeownership, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation-only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 28th to Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Nick Liuzza, CEO, will be presenting and attending investor meetings. Jess Kennedy, COO, and Christopher Moe, CFO, will also be participating in a panel discussion during the event. "Beeline is excited to present at the Centurion Capital conference. We are well-positioned for explosive growth in 2026 and look forward to sharing our story and going deeper on our unique model," said Nick Liuzza, CEO and Co-Founder of Beeline. "Our story is compelling, but what excites us most is how consistently we've executed against our vision. We look forward to sharing this with investors - and we think they'll love what they hear."

Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit is a two-day invitation-only event that brings together the world's leading small cap growth companies to an audience of global growth investors held at the Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel, which epitomizes Bahamian refinement and sophistication. Set on the gorgeous white sand of Nassau's Cable Beach, the event will consist of a series of company presentations, 1x1 investor meetings, dynamic panels and networking over two days.

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 28th and Wednesday, October 29th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/bahamas-summit.

Beeline

Per: Nick Liuzza

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

About Beeline

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. We believe everyone's an investor seeking greater financial freedom. That's why we're leveling the playing field with the fastest, simplest loans ever-helping you reach your financial happy place.

Learn more about Beeline at makeabeeline.com

Contacts

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266750

SOURCE: Centurion One Capital Corp.