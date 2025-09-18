The "Europe Robotic Neurosurgery Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe robotic neurosurgery market is projected to reach $585.3 million by 2035 and estimated $93.1 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.83% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The market for robotic neurosurgery in Europe is expected to increase steadily as medical professionals use more sophisticated technology to treat the growing number of neurological conditions. Surgeons can execute intricate treatments like deep brain stimulation (DBS), epilepsy mapping, and tumour resections with less tissue damage and more accuracy because to robotic systems' unmatched precision. Europe's well-established healthcare system, favourable payment policies, and increasing focus on minimally invasive procedures have all contributed to the continent's thriving industry.

The region's ageing population and the rise in neurological illnesses that goes along with it are major factors driving the demand for advanced surgical procedures. In addition to improving patient outcomes and reducing recovery periods, technological advancements like haptic feedback, real-time imaging integration, and AI-enhanced navigation are expanding the range of robotic applications. Prominent regional and international companies, including as Monteris Medical, Renishaw, Zimmer Biomet, and Medtronic, are actively working with academic institutions to improve workflow integration and demonstrate clinical efficacy.

High acquisition and maintenance costs, strict EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) criteria for CE marking, and the demand for specialised surgeon training are some of the challenges facing the business despite its strong pace. However, it is anticipated that these difficulties will be lessened by continued investments in R&D and expanding surgical centre accreditation programs. The market for robotic neurosurgery in Europe is therefore expected to develop quickly because to innovation, harmonised regulations, and a shared drive for more precise, patient-centered care.

Market Trends

Integration of AI-driven imaging and navigation platforms for enhanced precision and reduced errors

Growth of multi-modal systems combining robotics with augmented reality and haptic feedback

Increasing use of frameless stereotactic robots (e.g., ROSA) for minimally invasive neurosurgical procedures

Miniaturization and modular robotic arms enabling flexible deployment in diverse OR environments

Key Drivers

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders (e.g., Parkinson's, epilepsy, brain tumors)

Favorable reimbursement policies and expanding healthcare budgets

Clinical evidence showing reduced operative time, improved accuracy, and better patient outcomes

Growth of specialized neurosurgical centers and training programs

Major Challenges

High acquisition and maintenance costs limiting access for smaller hospitals

Steep learning curves and shortage of trained neurosurgical robotics teams

Regulatory and CE-marking complexities delaying market entry

Integration hurdles with legacy IT systems and cybersecurity concerns

Key Market Players

Brainlab AG

Renishaw plc

Medtronic plc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2025 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $113.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $585.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Europe Robotic Neurosurgery Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Robotic Neurosurgery Procedures

1.1.2 Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players

1.1.3 Growing Number of Product Launch and Regulatory Approvals

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.3.1 European Union (EU)

1.3.2 U.K.

1.4 Pricing Analysis

1.5 Funding Scenario

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Advantages of Robotic Neurosurgical Procedures Over Conventional Open Surgical Procedures

1.6.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

1.6.1.3 Continuous Technological Advancements in Robotic Neurosurgery

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 High Cost of Investment

1.6.2.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Development of Long-Distance Teleoperated Surgical Robotic Systems

2 Robotic Neurosurgery Market (by Region), $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Procedure Volume

2.2.5 Germany

2.2.6 Spain

2.2.7 U.K.

2.2.8 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets Product Profiles

3.1 Renishaw plc

3.1.1 Product Overview

3.1.2 Launch Year

3.1.3 Key Features

3.1.4 Key Parameter

3.1.5 Installed Base

3.1.6 Unit Sold

3.2 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

3.2.1 Product Overview

3.2.2 Launch Year

3.2.3 Key Features

3.2.4 Key Parameter

3.2.5 Installed Base

3.2.6 Unit Sold

4 Markets Competitive Benchmarking Company Profiles

4.1 Product Benchmarking

4.2 Key Strategies and Development

4.3 Company Profiles

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

4.3.3 Top Competitors

4.3.4 Target Customers

4.3.5 Key Personal

4.3.6 Analyst View

5 Research Methodology

