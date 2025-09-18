Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
Escher Releases Future of Posts 2025

The largest global survey of Posts highlights pragmatic growth levers in network redesign, self-service retail, and disciplined digital investment.

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Escher, a leading global post and courier technology provider and a postal transformation consultant, today announced the release of its Future of Posts 2025 report, the company's flagship annual research on the trends and priorities shaping the global postal industry. With responses from 290 leaders across 89 Posts-the largest sample to date-this 9th edition centers on finding practical paths to profitability amid persistent letter decline and rising cost pressures.

Escher Releases the Future of Posts 2025: Finding Paths to Profitability

Key findings at a glance

  • Momentum returns: 40% of operators report revenue growth and 32% report profit growth-the strongest showing in five years.
  • Structural reality: 92% say declining letter mail is the top business impact, underscoring the urgency of reinvention.
  • Network modernization: 52% are redesigning delivery networks, and last-mile route optimization remains the top cost lever (56%).
  • Retail & technology shift: Hybrid self-service counters are now a universal priority, with parcel lockers (60%) and mobile apps (55%) becoming standard; early AI programs show measurable cost savings, with 22% reporting 6-10% reductions.
  • Sustainability taking center stage: There has been a noticeable increase in the number of Posts moving towards hybrid/electric fleets, and 44% now have formal carbon-reduction targets.

"Postal leaders are moving from why to how," said Brody Buhler, CEO of Escher Group. "This year's findings show operators doubling down on last-mile efficiency, self-service retail, and targeted digital investments that improve customer experience and reduce cost. The Posts that scale these capabilities fastest are the ones unlocking sustainable profitability."

Download the free report: https://www.eschergroup.com/resources/the-future-of-posts-2025/

PR contact: Eamon Kehoe pr@eschergroup.com

About Escher

Escher Group is redefining the digital future of postal and delivery services. Trusted by 10 of the top 20 global postal operators, Escher provides AI and ML powered platforms to orchestrate the flow of tens of millions of parcels and letters daily, driving smarter, greener and more resilient networks.

From predictive analytics and dynamic route optimization to hybrid workforce coordination and real-time visibility, Escher empowers Posts to reduce costs, accelerate transformation, and meet ambitious sustainability goals. As an active member of the Universal Postal Union Consultative Committee, Escher partners with the world's largest postal organizations to shape strategy, guide innovation and connect over a billion consumers with the global economy.

