Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A1JX4P | ISIN: US81762P1021
Alberta Energy Regulator to implement 3CLogic's Voice AI and Contact Center platform for ServiceNow IT Service Management

Agency set to transform service desk operations and enhance user experiences through automation and intelligent voice workflows

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic, the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow®, today announced the latest adoption of its ServiceNow-centric solution by Alberta Energy Regulator (AER). The collaboration marks an important milestone for AER as it seeks to complement its existing investment in ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM) product with advanced voice AI and contact center capabilities designed to optimize both employee experiences and back-office operations.

3CLogic Logo

As a vital authority in Alberta, Canada, overseeing environmental energy resource development, administration, protection, and public safety, AER continuously strives for operational excellence. In response to these evolving needs, AER sought a comprehensive solution to drive automation, enhance voice workflows, boost agent productivity, elevate analytical insights and reduce operating expenses.

"This partnership with 3CLogic is a significant step for us," says Anna Alron, Service Delivery Manager at Alberta Energy Regulator. "By integrating advanced Voice AI together with our ServiceNow platform, we are not only improving our operational efficiency but also enhancing the experience for both our agents and the customers we serve."

Transforming AER's Employee Experience
The adoption of 3CLogic's solution by AER aligns with the growing demand for voice-first engagements. Per a recent Zendesk report[1], 90% of organizations believe Voice AI is ushering in a new era of voice-driven interactions. As a result, CIOs, CTOs, and service desk managers are eager to modernize their operations with innovative voice technologies that integrate seamlessly with their existing ServiceNow instance and data to:

Deliver a Unified Agent Experience: 3CLogic offers a comprehensive agent interface that integrates voice and SMS interactions within the ServiceNow platform, allowing agents to manage all customer engagements from a single workspace.

Enable Intelligent Voice Workflows: 3CLogic's intelligent voice workflows automate routine tasks, while routing complex inquiries to the most qualified live agent.

Streamline Contact Center Insights: By integrating contact center data with ServiceNow's analytics, enterprises gain a single consolidated view into customer interactions and agent performance to allow continuous improvement initiatives.

A Path Forward for Organizations
"We are thrilled to welcome AER to the 3CLogic family," states Bob Doherty, VP of Sales. "This partnership underscores the market shift towards voice-first interactions and demonstrates how organizations can leverage advanced technologies to streamline operations and improve service delivery. We look forward to supporting AER in their journey towards operational excellence."

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Advanced Platform Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management, CRM and Industry Workflows, and HR Service Delivery products. The organization will be unveiling its latest set of Voice AI and contact center capabilities at a number of upcoming global events in Dallas, London, Chicago, New York, Munich, and Amsterdam.

About 3CLogic
3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Voice AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics - all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

[1] Zendesk 2025 CX Trends Report.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458632/3clogic_logo_400_x_281__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alberta-energy-regulator-to-implement-3clogics-voice-ai-and-contact-center-platform-for-servicenow-it-service-management-302556615.html

