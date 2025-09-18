Janus Henderson ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
[18.09.25]
TABULA ICAV
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.09.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,757,183.00
USD
0
70,928,724.66
8.0995
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.09.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,239,043.00
EUR
0
19,071,657.46
5.8881
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.09.25
IE000GETKIK8
58,326.00
GBP
0
631,496.68
10.827
Janus Henderson Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond Screened Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.09.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
5,185,531.75
8.4074