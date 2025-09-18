Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Management of Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) is pleased to report a detailed drone magnetic survey was undertaken on Dios' wholly-owned AU33 gold property and Heberto Gold discovery extents, James Bay Eeyou Itschee, Quebec, adjacent to Eastmain hydropower facilities.

The detailed 820 kilometer-lines magnetic survey was undertaken at tree top level with 35 meter spacing and in more detailed spacing every17.5 meter on Heberto Gold and eastern extents and another target area. Results should be available in a few weeks, to more precisely define gold targets and structural features for further diamond drilling.

Dios announces its Board of Directors granted 1,045,000 five-year stock options at 5 cents per share under the director employee stock option plan. This release was approved by Marie-José Girard, MSc, PGeo, National Instrument 43-101 qualified person.

Heberto Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11477/266978_hebertodrilling.jpg

