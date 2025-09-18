Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, has announced plans to create 3,000 new jobs over the next four years on the back of growth in nuclear power and defence in the UK.

Amentum Chief Executive Officer John Heller, who met U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers earlier today, said: "The U.S. State visit reflects the unique strength of the UK-U.S. partnership and our shared determination to drive economic growth and prosperity.

"The energy resilience and national security of both nations depend on continued leadership and advances in energy and technology the focus of this visit. Commitments by both governments to back and invest in these industries help drive Amentum's continued growth and investment in innovation, jobs and skills on both sides of the Atlantic."

Amentum is a lead delivery partner for the UK's new nuclear power stations at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C and provides key technical and project solutions for small modular reactors and fusion research.

Stronger coordination between the UK and U.S. nuclear industries will help to deliver the step change in capacity and skills required to deliver on President Trump's executive orders calling for a quadrupling of nuclear generating capacity by 2050.

"We are stepping up collaboration between our people on both sides of the Atlantic to ensure that we seize opportunities which are tailor-made for our company," said Mark Whitney, president of Amentum Energy Environment. "Based on current demand projections, we expect to increase our UK headcount by 50% over the next four years. And we are also investing in digital engineering, AI, and automation to improve the delivery of critical infrastructure and government programmes in the UK and the U.S.

Amentum also plays a critical role in the UK's national defence, providing safety and technology services for the Royal Navy's nuclear submarines, manages and maintains the UK training estate for Defence Infrastructure Organization and programme management and engineering support for Atomic Weapons Establishment.

With more than 6,000 people in the UK, Amentum is the delivery partner for programme, project and construction management services at Hinkley Point C; sole programme and project management delivery partner at Sizewell C; and supports the UK's existing nuclear power stations under a Lifetime Enterprise Agreement with EDF. It is a major supplier of engineering design, safety case and project management at Sellafield and other UK nuclear decommissioning sites and operates the country's largest private sector complex of nuclear laboratories and engineering test facilities in Warrington.

In the defence sector Amentum's specialist teams also assist procurement and operational delivery of goods and services across the whole of the UK Ministry of Defence.

