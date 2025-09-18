WeDosify becomes CLM's first commercially available product delivering data-driven, adaptive dosing recommendations to improve GLP-1 adherence.

Informed by 29 studies and 15,000+ patient profiles; developed to tailor GLP-1 titration and reduce side effects.

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd (CLM), a leader in personalized pharmaceutical dosing, today announced the U.S. launch of WeDosify, which enables clinicians to personalize GLP-1 titration at scale.

The launch comes as the global anti-obesity market, valued at over $30 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030. Despite this growth, GLP-1 therapies face a major real-world challenge: up to 44% of patients discontinue treatment within six months, with that figure rising to 60% within 12 months1. This significant drop in adherence is often due to dose-related gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, but also from a lack of support for how these medicines should be used longer term to achieve and then maintain weight loss. Many patients are self-adjusting doses without medical supervision, based on anecdotal evidence, further limiting long term treatment success.

WeDosify addresses these challenges by presenting individualized dosing options for clinical review, based on tolerability, treatment goals, and clinical data and adapting these over time based on the individual's response to the drug. The platform enables healthcare providers, telehealth companies, and health systems to make informed titration decisions using the best available evidence, and maintain patients on effective therapy for longer.

91% of GLP-1 patients surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that they would be more likely to stay on treatment if they had the support of WeDosify.

"Having data helps you make personalized decisions and makes you more engaged with your weight loss journey" - Anonymous patient surveyed.

The solution draws on 29 clinical studies and 15,000+ patient profiles, supported by advanced pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) modelling. In hypertension trials, CLM's dosing technology delivered better treatment outcomes, fewer side effects, and exceptional adherence a track record now applied to GLP-1 therapies for the first time. Amarillo Premier Research, an ObjectiveHealth network site in Texas, is beginning use of WeDosify this week.

Dr. Neese, Clinician, Texas, commented: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to share WeDosify with my patients. It will enable me to work with each patient to determine a course of action that is genuinely personal to them, helping them to achieve lasting weight loss."

The launch marks a major milestone for CLM as it rolls out its first commercially available product to clinicians and patients in the U.S. It builds on a differentiated foundation of intellectual property and clinical data as the Company focuses on driving more effective, patient-centric care.

WeDosify directly supports the goals of the Right Drug Dose Now Act by enabling drug manufacturers and distributors to offer safer, more effective treatments through precision prescribing, reducing adverse drug events. By enhancing drug therapeutic profiles, it enables premium pricing and unlocks new revenue streams at a critical time when U.S. policies may severely limit direct-to-patient pharmaceutical advertisements. The platform facilitates real-time simulations and patient and clinician reporting, also contributing to the White House's HTI-4 commitment to a patient-centric digital healthcare ecosystem, leveraging digital tools for better outcomes.

Kate Woolland, CEO of Closed Loop Medicine, said: "We are seeing an increasing number of companies trying to offer more personalized services to support patients on GLP-1 therapies, but the actual level of personalization is very limited and early results are showing little impact on overall patient discontinuations."

Woolland explained: "WeDosify is the first product that offers genuinely personalized recommendations which update in real time to reflect how the patient is responding to the drug. For the first time, patients can see what their weight loss journey might look like and work alongside their clinician to make decisions about their health. This is a genuine gamechanger, and a crucial step in realizing our mission to make personalized care accessible to all"

For more information about WeDosify, visit: https://www.wedosify.com/

