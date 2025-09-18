Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A140KD | ISIN: US42824C1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HP
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 16:34 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UNICOM Engineering, Inc.: UNICOM Engineering Offers HPE Servers with Immersion Cooling

Newly Validated Solutions Address Density and Energy Efficiency in Data Center Design

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025has introduced a new line of immersion-ready servers designed to meet the growing demands of high-performance computing (HPC) and more efficient data center infrastructure. As a member of the HPE Partner Ready OEM program UNICOM Engineering is offering its customers three immersion cooling-ready versions of HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers. UNICOM Engineering combines engineering expertise with global support to accelerate adoption of immersion cooling technologies.

"This new offering reflects our commitment to helping customers deploy next-generation infrastructure with confidence," said Rusty Cone, General Manager of UNICOM Engineering. "By combining our expertise in immersion cooling integration with HPE compute technology, we're enabling more efficient and scalable data center solutions."

"HPE ProLiant Compute offers the performance, energy efficiency and density customers need to support data center and hybrid cloud workloads at scale," said Phil Cutrone, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Service Providers, OEM, and Telco at HPE. "We're pleased UNICOM Engineering has selected our industry-leading servers to offer their customers an immersion cooling experience."

Purpose-Built for Immersion Cooling
UNICOM Engineering has rigorously tested each server for immersion environments, with validation covering thermal performance, signal integrity, and material compatibility. These offerings include the following HPE ProLiant Gen11 servermodels:

  • HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen11 server: A 1U Intel® Xeon®-based server ideal for virtualization, cloud, and edge workloads.
  • HPE ProLiant DL365 Gen11 server: A 1U server with AMD EPYC CPU based processors available with up to 160 cores that was designed for high-performance storage, cloud, and edge workloads.
  • HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen11 server: A 2U Intel® Xeon®-based server with scalable storage and compute for software-defined infrastructure and video processing.

Energy Efficiency Meets Scalability with Added Assurance
UNICOM Engineering's immersion-ready solutions help data centers reduce power usage and minimize environmental impact while maximizing compute density. As part of its commitment to quality and customer success, UNICOM Engineering also offers warranty support on these immersion-ready platforms.

UNICOM Engineering's end-to-end services, from advanced system design and regulatory compliance to global logistics and expert installation, ensure seamless deployment for immersion cooling technologies.

To learn more about UNICOM Engineering's immersion cooling solutions, visit our liquid cooling page.

About UNICOM Engineering
UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and lifecycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security and surveillance, communications, and video markets. Known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities, we help customers accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase operational efficiency.

With expanded capabilities in immersion and liquid cooling, UNICOM Engineering delivers validated, high-performance infrastructure solutions that support sustainability and next-generation workloads. Our turnkey platforms are designed for longevity and backed by comprehensive lifecycle management services. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Ryan
lisa.ryan@unicomengineering.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
