EverWatt, a French solar developer, entered receivership this summer after investors withdrew support, leading to layoffs and the sale of its assets while the company seeks buyers for regional solar projects.From pv magazine France The uncertainty weighing on France's photovoltaic sector for over a year forced renewable energy developer EverWatt into receivership on July 25, as ruled by the Paris Economic Activities Court, dragging down the EverWatt Group, focused on solar energy, and its subsidiary BoucL Énergie, which specialized in individual and collective self-consumption. EverWatt's administration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...