Chinese conglomerate CRRC has commissioned a 1 GW hybrid project in Qinghai, combining 700 MW of solar, 300 MW of wind, and 100 MW/400 MWh of storage with Trinasolar's Vertex tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules.Chinese state-owned rolling stock manufacturer CRRC has switched on a 700 MW photovoltaic plant in Delingha, Qinghai province, in northwestern China. The project was tendered by Chinese authorities in 2022. Construction began in August 2024, and grid connection was completed in May 2025. It is linked to the network of State Grid Corporation of China and forms part of a hybrid ...

