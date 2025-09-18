The inaugural ranking by TIME, in partnership with Statista, features AMRA as one of the world's leading health technology companies that are "driving innovation, enhancing accessibility, and contributing to a more effective and sustainable health care system"

AMRA Medical is proud to share its inclusion in the World's Top HealthTech Companies list, published today by TIME in collaboration with Statista. This recognition positions AMRA among an elite group of global innovators that are leading healthcare transformation.

AMRA Medical Recognized as one of TIME Magazine's 'World's Top HealthTech Companies'

The selection, which comes just one week after celebrating AMRA's 15 years of progress and innovation within the body composition space, highlights AMRA's long-standing commitment to becoming a global leader in health informatics. By delivering detailed, reproducible insights within fat distribution and muscle composition, AMRA's MRI-based technology is helping clinicians, researchers, and healthcare organizations unlock new levels of understanding across the metabolic and musculoskeletal sectors.

"Being recognized by TIME and Statista as one of the world's top health technology companies is a tremendous honor, especially given that this is the first edition of the rankings," said Olof Dahlqvist Leinhard, CEO at AMRA Medical. "This acknowledgment assures us that we're accomplishing our mission of driving scientific breakthroughs by enabling deeper understanding of health and disease through MRI-based biomarkers, and delivering data that matters every time."

While the World's Top HealthTech Companies list is not a numerical ranking, AMRA was chosen from among 7,000 candidates to receive this award. This list reflects a curated global overview of organizations with outstanding achievements in healthcare technology where AMRA has received a "Very High" ranking within the Diagnostics Sector. This demonstrates the company's commitment to scientific rigor, innovation, and a mounting global reputation.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a global leader in health informatics, pioneering the field of fat and muscle analysis with proprietary, MRI-based technologies. Our gold-standard platform delivers highly precise and standardized biomarkers, providing an advanced understanding of metabolic and musculoskeletal health that surpasses conventional body composition metrics. These insights play a critical role in optimizing clinical trial design, improving endpoint selection, and supporting data-driven decision-making in both research and clinical practice.

Built on rigorous science and driven by continuous innovation, AMRA's solutions are designed to meet the complex demands of modern healthcare and pharmaceutical development. Through standardized, cloud-based workflows and strategic collaboration, we enable partners to access actionable data with clarity and confidence-accelerating progress from early-stage discovery to impactful clinical outcomes.

