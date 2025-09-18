Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR)



18-Sep-2025 / 15:39 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



London, UK, 18 September 2025 Edison issues report on Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR) Edison issues report on Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (LSE: PMGR) Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR) announced on 18 September that the board has concluded it is in the best interests of shareholders for it to propose a scheme of reconstruction under section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986, resulting in the voluntary winding up of PMGR. The announcement does not come as a surprise given management's commentary with the H125 results, which we discussed in our previous note. Pursuant to the scheme, ordinary shareholders will have the option either to roll over their investment in PMGR into Sterling class B Income shares in Premier Miton Global Infrastructure Income Fund (GIIF), which is an FCA authorised open-ended investment company with assets of c £70m, or to receive an uncapped cash exit. This cash exit would be at net asset value, subject to agreed adjustments for PMGR's costs to the extent not already reflected in the company's NAV. The roll-over into GIIF will be the default option in the reconstruction scheme. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



