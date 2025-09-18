Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Las Vegas Sands Announce the 2025 Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit on Nov. 14

Registration for the ninth annual conference bringing together stakeholders to address Nevada's growing youth homelessness crisis opens Aug. 11.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) today announced the 2025 Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit will take place Friday, Nov. 14, at the Historic Fifth Street School in Downtown Las Vegas. Registration for the state's premier youth homelessness advocacy event opens Aug. 11 at nphy.org/Summit25.

With support from the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the ninth annual Summit will continue igniting the statewide Movement to End Youth Homelessness by charting the path to build the state's first standalone plan to end youth homelessness.

"Over the past year, Nevada has made significant strides in the fight to end youth homelessness that are worth celebrating - but new challenges and quickly shifting realities are putting more young people at risk," Arash Ghafoori, CEO of NPHY, said. "Summit 2025 will unite Nevadans to take full ownership of our response to this crisis by creating, funding and driving the solutions we want to see in our state. This year, we're putting an even greater spotlight on youth voices because when we listen to their experiences and follow their vision, we are able to build bold, sustainable strategies that truly work for our young people."

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, youth homelessness in Clark County increased 34% from 2023 to 2024. Statewide, the number of young people experiencing homelessness increased by 27% from 2023 to 2024. In addition, homelessness risk factors have accelerated as Nevada is facing the most extreme shortage of affordable housing in the nation, with only 17 affordable rentals available for every 100 extremely low-income rental households, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Following the Summit in November 2025, development of the state's first standalone plan to end youth homelessness will begin in 2026. Plan development will model the Southern Nevada Plan to

End Youth Homelessness, introduced in 2018, for which more than 40 local and national cross-sector stakeholder groups came together to create the blueprint for action.

In preparation for 2026 plan development, this year's Summit will debut findings of the statewide Youth Experiencing Homelessness Study, which serves as the Movement's statewide needs assessment and provides a robust evaluation of the landscape of youth experiencing homelessness in Nevada.

Summit 2025 will convene young people with lived experience of homelessness, service providers, government agencies, civic and political leaders and members of the private sector for a day of inspirational sessions. Elements will include an update on progress made in the Movement to End Youth Homelessness as a foundation for next steps, along with informative presentations and group discussions on intersectional issues, trends impacting vulnerable young people and youth insights.

To register for Summit 2025, visit nphy.org/summit25 beginning Aug. 11. Conference registration is $100 through September 19 and $175 starting on September 20. Information on the Summit 2025 agenda and speakers will begin posting at nphy.org/summit25 in September.

About Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

NPHY is the most comprehensive service provider for the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY's programs stabilize homeless teens' lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. Through work with homeless youth, NPHY creates productive, healthy adults who contribute to society. Strengthening and complementing the high-quality direct services for homeless youth, NPHY is dedicated to advocating with and for the Las Vegas Valley's homeless youth population and serves as a leader in systems-level efforts to eliminate homelessness among Nevada's youth. For more information or to support our life-changing work for homeless youth, please visit www.nphy.org.

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao®, The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao, and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit www.sands.com.

